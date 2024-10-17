Hand to Hold to Host Annual National NICU Mental Health Conference

Virtual event brings together NICU professionals and parents to help improve long-term outcomes for families

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand to Hold, a national nonprofit that provides early intervention mental health support for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and bereaved parents, will host its annual virtual National NICU Mental Health Conference November 6-7, 2024.

The NICU Mental Health Conference, sponsored by Huggies® Healthcare™ and Mead Johnson Nutrition, is the only conference in the U.S. that brings together NICU parents and NICU professionals to encourage, educate and empower NICU families and the professionals who care for them. Held during Prematurity Awareness Month, the conversations and resources discussed are critically important, as many premature NICU graduates face long-term medical challenges and developmental delays, while their parents are at higher risk for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs) and PTSD. The virtual nature of the event enables NICU professionals as well as parents caring for medically fragile NICU babies to participate.

"Across the country, NICU admission rates are rising , but encouragingly, more extremely preterm babies are surviving thanks to improvements in care," said Kelli Kelley, Hand to Hold's Founder and CEO and NICU graduate parent. "Our goal is to ensure NICU families have the support, education and resources to equip them to navigate an extremely difficult experience that can have life-long impacts. By walking alongside families and their caregivers, we can ultimately improve outcomes for NICU babies."

The conference will highlight leading experts and explore important and topical mental health themes, including health equity, burnout and self-care, trauma-informed care, and grief and loss. Keynote speakers include:

Benjamin Rattray , DO, MBA, CPE, FAAP: Dr. Rattray is a neonatologist and the medical director of Neonatal Intensive Care at the Cone Health Women's and Children's Center in Greensboro, North Carolina . He is the author of When All Becomes New: A Doctor's Stories of Life, Love, and Loss, a book of patient stories about the intersection of empathy, faith, and the sacred privilege of drawing near to families in times of crisis.

For NICU professionals, the conference will raise awareness of the impact of traumatic birth and a NICU stay on families, educate about the importance of cultural competence in the NICU, and emphasize the need for family-centered care.

Hand to Hold will announce its 2024 NICU Heroes during the conference, recognizing a NICU professional and NICU unit who have provided exemplary family-centered care. The NICU Hero Individual Award will be presented to Dr. Sue Hall, a retired neonatologist and former NICU medical director and author of the book For the Love of Babies, a book about NICU families' experiences. The Unit Award will be presented to El Camino Health, a level III NICU in Silicon Valley, California, where Stanford neonatologists and NICU staff care for approximately 500 NICU admissions annually.

Continuing education credits will be offered for NICU professionals. The conference is free for participating NICU parents. To register or learn more about the conference agenda click here .

Hand to Hold

Hand to Hold is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides personalized emotional support, educational resources and community before, during and after a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) stay or the loss of a baby. Hand to Hold provides support to parents at no cost to families and all support is designed with the emotional, physical and social needs of the NICU parent in mind. Hand to Hold is removing barriers for support by growing a hybrid model of in-person and virtual support in English and Spanish in service to their mission. The mental health support staff is composed of NICU graduate and bereaved parents with specialized training. For more information, visit HandToHold.org .

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies® has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diaper and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies® is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies® is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies® is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

Mead Johnson Nutrition/Reckitt

Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN)/Reckitt has combined state-of-the-art research, scientific partnerships, and commitment to the highest quality and nutritional standards. Our Enfa portfolio and innovations are trusted by parents and healthcare professionals around the world to support growing families at every stage of development. To explore our portfolio of tailored nutrition and hear from our experts, visit www.hcp.meadjohnson.com

