Hand Tools Market in the UK to Record USD 163.73 Mn Growth | Over 6% CAGR Projection Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key takeaways from hand tools market study

Hand tools market size in the UK to increase by USD 163.73 million at over 6% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at over 6% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 5.80% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

Industrial segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include Channellock Inc., Draper Tools Ltd., Kennametal Inc., and others

Hand Tools Market in UK: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The hand tools market is driven by the growing popularity of DIY activities. The number of individuals involved in DIY home improvement activities such as carpentering, plumbing, and electrical applications is increasing in the UK. This can be attributed to the high labor costs associated with these services. Besides, the promotion of DIY activities by bloggers and vloggers and privacy concerns have increased the adoption of DIY hand tools among individuals. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Although the growing construction market and rise in industrial production in the UK will further boost the market growth, fluctuating raw material prices might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The hand tools market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the hand tools market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the hand tools market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the hand tools market?

Hand Tools Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 163.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.80 Regional analysis Albania Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Channellock Inc., Draper Tools Ltd., Kennametal Inc., KNIPEX-Werk, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Thomas Flinn and Co., and Wera Werkzeuge GmbH. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

