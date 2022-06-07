Hand Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% by 2025 | Introduction of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools is a Major Trend to Drive Market| Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Hand Tools Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Hand Tools Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Hand Tools Market: Major Growth Drivers

The hand tools market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Huge demand from developing economies

The growing popularity of DIY activities

Growing construction market

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge

Hand Tools Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The hand tools market share growth in the industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation. A key factor driving the demand for hand tools is the growth of the industrial sector. This growth can be attributed to the increased industrial output, which is driven by industry (including construction) value-added. This rise in the industry value added describes an increase in the manufacturing process, led by the growth of the net manufacturing output across the globe. The increase in manufacturing processes will drive the demand for manufacturing and support equipment, such as hand tools, during the forecast period.

Hand Tools Market: Vendor Analysis

The hand tools market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hand tools market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., JPW Industries Inc., Kennametal Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. among others.

Akar Auto Industries Ltd.- The company offers hand tools that are made of chrome vanadium and carbon steel with slip joints with serrated jaws which are available in the painted handle and polished head.

The company offers hand tools that are made of chrome vanadium and carbon steel with slip joints with serrated jaws which are available in the painted handle and polished head.

Reasons to Buy Hand Tools Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hand tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand tools market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , MEA, North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , MEA, , APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand tools market vendors

Hand Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.65 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., JPW Industries Inc., Kennametal Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 General-purpose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: General-purpose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: General-purpose - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Metal cutting - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Household - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Akar Auto Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Akar Auto Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Akar Auto Industries Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Akar Auto Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Apex Tool Group LLC

Exhibit 55: Apex Tool Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 56: Apex Tool Group LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Apex Tool Group LLC – Key news



Exhibit 58: Apex Tool Group LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Channellock Inc.

Exhibit 59: Channellock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Channellock Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Channellock Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 62: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 65: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

Exhibit 67: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 68: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Key offerings

11.8 JPW Industries Inc.

Exhibit 70: JPW Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: JPW Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: JPW industries Inc – Key news



Exhibit 73: JPW Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Kennametal Inc.

Exhibit 74: Kennametal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Kennametal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Kennametal Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 77: Kennametal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Kennametal Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Snap-on Inc.

Exhibit 79: Snap-on Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Snap-on Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Snap-on Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Snap-on Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Snap-on Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Exhibit 84: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Stanley Black and Docker Inc. – Key news

and Docker Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 87: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

