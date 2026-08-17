The nearly 700,000 sq-ft warehouse will bring together the hands-on learning company's operations in one purpose-built facility and introduce dozens of new jobs in Vernon Hills, IL

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hand2mind. Inc. , a leading provider of hands-on learning curriculum and educational toys for classrooms and homes, announced today its move to a new 698,360 sq-ft facility at 100 S. Milwaukee Ave in the Vernon Hills Industrial Park. Constructed on 35 acres at the site of the former American Hotel Register world headquarters, the building will serve as hand2mind's primary distribution center, consolidating operations currently spread across four locations into a single facility. The project will support the creation of 37 new full-time jobs in Illinois across both office and warehouse operations.

hand2mind Announces New Distribution Center in Vernon Hills

hand2mind has been headquartered at 500 Greenview Court in Vernon Hills since 2000. The new facility will centralize receiving, inventory management, kitting, assembly, and shipping functions under one roof, enabling the company to operate more efficiently and scale to meet growing demand. As part of this investment, hand2mind has committed to retaining 288 existing Illinois jobs, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the state and the broader Chicagoland area. The company has been named to the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces list for the past six years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback that recognizes organizations with exceptional workplace culture, engagement and leadership.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our operations in our longtime home of Vernon Hills," said Rick Woldenberg, Chief Executive Officer for hand2mind. "With our larger footprint, we will be able to create more Illinois jobs to meet growing demand for our products, and build a stronger foundation for our team, our customers and the communities we serve."

Congrats to hand2mind on this exciting new chapter," said Congressman Brad Schneider. "This expansion means good-paying jobs and a bolstered local economy right here in Vernon Hills. Thanks to the hard work of Rick and his dedicated team, more children and communities in Illinois and beyond will be able to enjoy their innovative and educational toys."

"Vernon Hills is excited to welcome hand2mind's new distribution center and celebrate the company's continued growth in our community," notes Vernon Hills Mayor Thom Koch, Jr. "This announcement reflects the strength of our business environment, our talented workforce, and the opportunities available for companies looking to grow in Lake County."

The project is supported by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) through the state's Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) Program, which provides incentives to qualifying businesses making significant capital investments and creating or retaining jobs in Illinois.

"Through DCEO's Economic Development for a Growing Economy Program, the State is supporting hand2mind as it deepens its roots and furthers its commitment to growing in Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The company's investment in our state will create dozens of new jobs while retaining hundreds of jobs that benefit the Vernon Hills community."

Cushman & Wakefield represented hand2mind in the real estate transaction and Lake County Partners introduced the company to DCEO. The building is a build-to-suit developed by The Missner Group, Avgeris and Associates, and Wylie Capital.

About hand2mind

At hand2mind®, we believe children learn best by doing. That's why, for over 60 years, we've been creating hands-on learning tools and educational toys that help kids build skills through exploration, problem-solving, and active play. From math and STEM to literacy and social-emotional learning, our screen-free educational tools and toys support engaged skill development in grades PreK and up. We inspire curiosity, build confidence and make learning fun—at home, in the classroom, and beyond. Unlock the power of hands-on learning by visiting www.hand2mind.com or following the brand on TikTok @hand2mind, Facebook @hand2mindinc, and Instagram @hand2mindinc.

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SOURCE hand2mind