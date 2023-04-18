Handbag market size to grow by USD 14,110.72 million from 2022 to 2027, Burberry Group Plc and CHANEL Ltd. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The handbag market size is set to grow by USD 14,110.72 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Handbag Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Leather



Fabric



Others

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the leather segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Handbags are made up of different types of leather, including tanned leather from exotic animals to make leather goods such as leather handbags. The demand for leather handbags with different textures, quality, and feel has increased over the last few years. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the handbag market include Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Deeya International, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Macys Inc., MCM Products USA Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Nath Brothers Exim International Ltd., Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, The LVMH group, Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the handbag market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers handbags such as Lola bags, tote bags, and cross-body hang bags.

The company offers handbags such as Lola bags, tote bags, and cross-body hang bags. CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers handbags such as Classic, 2.55 handbags, and 22 bags.

The company offers handbags such as Classic, 2.55 handbags, and 22 bags. Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l - The company offers handbags such as Sicily Medium bags, PVC Sicily bags, and Sicily small bags.

The handbag market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The personalization and customization of luxury handbags will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating operational costs, including labor, logistics, and raw material costs, will hamper the market growth.

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A key driving factor for the handbag market during the forecast period is the personalization and customization of luxury handbags.

Over the past five years, handbag customization and personalization have emerged as a new trend, particularly in Western Europe and North America . In developing economies such as India and China , the demand for luxury products such as luxury tote bags has increased.

and . In developing economies such as and , the demand for luxury products such as luxury tote bags has increased. In order to improve product aesthetics, major market players in the luxury segment are offering customized and personalized products.

The strap and buckles, embroidery, and inclusion of a name tag are all examples of personalization and customization options.

As customers can personalize their handbags, customization costs more than standard products.

In addition, the market's expansion is supported by an increase in the customization and personalization of handbags worldwide due to the high cost of bags and new purchases.

Major Trends

An emerging trend in the handbag market is the increased demand at airport retail stores during the forecast period.

Generally, travelers prefer to shop at airport duty-free shops for high-end and luxury items such as handbags.

The majority of major airports are being renovated to support large dedicated areas for retail outlets and shopping malls because of the growing popularity of airport retail.

The growth of the market is also aided by other factors such as arriving two hours early to check in, flight delays, and last-minute shopping.

In India's domestic and international terminals, numerous national and international brands, such as VIP's TUMI and the Samsonite brand, have retail outlets.

domestic and international terminals, numerous national and international brands, such as VIP's TUMI and the Samsonite brand, have retail outlets. Hence, the increasing number of retail outlets at airports is expected to boost the growth of the global handbag market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge that may hamper the growth of the handbag market during the forecast period is stringent government regulations.

In the handbag industry, leather is one of the most frequently used raw materials. However, strict government regulations govern the leather industry in some nations.

Numerous associations and government departments in Europe , particularly in Germany , enforce stringent regulations on the leather industry.

, particularly in , enforce stringent regulations on the leather industry. Those functioning in the tanning business should consent to different guidelines with respect to calfskin creation, synthetic use, and reusing.

Measures to reduce waste and protect the environment account for nearly 5% of manufacturers' total operating costs.

Hence, government regulations and restrictions are expected to increase the costs borne by vendors and hinder production processes, which may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist handbag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handbag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handbag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbag market vendors

Handbag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,110.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Deeya International, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Macys Inc., MCM Products USA Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Nath Brothers Exim International Ltd., Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, The LVMH group, Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

