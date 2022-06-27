Handbags Market In India- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape to boost market growth | Technavio

Jun 27, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Handbags Market Size in India is expected to increase by USD 207.51 million at a CAGR of 4.90%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The handbags market in India report also offers information on several market vendors, including Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. among others.
The expansion of retail and online distribution landscape is notably driving the handbags market growth in India, although factors such as threats associated with counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
The handbags market in India report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The Handbags Market In India is segmented by Product (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes) and Distribution Channel (offline and online). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Handbags Market In India Sizing
Handbags Market In India Forecast
Handbags Market In India Analysis
The handbag market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threats associated with counterfeit products will hamper market growth.
The handbags market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Baggit
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hidesign
- Kering SA
- Lavie
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- The House of Tara
- VIP Industries Ltd.
Technavio categorizes the handbags market in India as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the global consumer discretionary market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Handbags Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 207.51 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.24
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods
1.Inputs
2. Inbound logistics
3. Operations
4. Outbound logistics
5. Marketing and sales
6. Service
7. Support activities
8. Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
3.5 COVID-19 impact and recovery for the product segment
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Totes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Clutchs and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Clutchs and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Clutchs and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity byDistribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 38: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Driver
8.1.1 Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape
8.1.2 Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities
8.1.3 Growing purchase of handbags by millennials and working women
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Threats associated with counterfeit products
8.2.2 Long product replacement cycles
8.2.3 Volatility in raw material prices and presence of various local vendors
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Personalization and customization of handbags
8.3.2 Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags
8.3.3 Business strategies
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 BAGGIT
Exhibit 45: BAGGIT - Overview
Exhibit 46: BAGGIT - Product and service
Exhibit 47: BAGGIT - Key offerings
10.4 Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 48: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB
Exhibit 51: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview
Exhibit 52: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments
Exhibit 53: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus
10.6 Hidesign
Exhibit 54: Hidesign - Overview
Exhibit 55: Hidesign - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Hidesign - Key offerings
10.7 Holii
Exhibit 57: Holii - Overview
Exhibit 58: Holii - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Holii - Key offerings
10.8 Ladida LLC
Exhibit 60: Ladida LLC - Overview
Exhibit 61: Ladida LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Ladida LLC - Key offerings
10.9 Lavie
Exhibit 63: Lavie - Overview
Exhibit 64: Lavie - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Lavie - Key offerings
10.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Exhibit 66: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
Exhibit 67: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
Exhibit 68: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
10.11 SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 70: SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 71: SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 VIP Industries Ltd
Exhibit 73: VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 74: VIP Industries Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 75: VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 79: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
