Handbags Market in India 2021-2025 | Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio

Aug 12, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the handbags market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 207.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Clutches And Wallets
- Shoulder Bags
- Satchels And Saddles
- Totes
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our handbags market in India report covers the following areas:
- Handbags Market in India size
- Handbags Market in India trends
- Handbags Market in India industry analysis
This study identifies rising number of product endorsements by celebrities as one of the prime reasons driving the handbags market in India growth during the next few years.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Handbags Market in India. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Handbags Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the handbags market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the handbags market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Consumer discretionary industry
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Baggit
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hidesign
- Kering SA
- Lavie
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- The House of Tara
- VIP Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
