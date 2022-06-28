Handbags Market in India Forecast Report 2022: USD 207.51 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

Handbags Market 2022-2026: Scope

The handbags market report covers the following areas:

Handbags Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The handbag market in India is segmented into :

Products (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes)

Distribution channels (offline and online)

Handbags Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The handbag market share growth in India by the clutches and wallets segment will be significant for revenue generation.

by the will be significant for revenue generation. The clutches and wallets segment is one of the major revenue contributors to the handbag market in India. Women are the primary end-users of clutches, which are mainly used for carrying minimal essentials such as cosmetics, phones, small wallets, and cards.

Growing disposable income, rising spending by millennials on designer products, growing demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and an increasing number of working women across India are the major factors expected to boost the demand for clutches and wallets and thereby, drive the growth of the segment in the handbags market in India during the forecast period.

Handbags Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The handbags market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as trying to establish a strong customer base in the country by providing a wide variety of products to compete in the market. BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hidesign, Holii, Ladida LLC, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

BAGGIT - The company offers handbags such as tote bags.

The company offers handbags such as tote bags. To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Handbags Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: Expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Trends: The personalization and customization of handbags is a handbags market trend in India that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years

The personalization and customization of handbags is a handbags market trend in that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years Challenges: The threats associated with counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

The threats associated with counterfeit products might hamper market growth. For detailed highlights on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Handbags Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Handbags Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Handbags Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The global clutch bag market has the potential to grow by USD 4.92 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period.

has the potential to grow by during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. The predicted growth for the tote bags market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7 .47 billion at a progressing CAGR of 6.37%.

Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 207.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hidesign, Holii, Ladida LLC, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods

*1.Inputs

*2. Inbound logistics

*3. Operations

*4. Outbound logistics

*5. Marketing and sales

*6. Service

*7. Support activities

*8. Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

**3.5 COVID-19 impact and recovery for the product segment

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Totes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23: Totes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Clutchs and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Clutchs and wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Clutchs and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

*Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel

**6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

*Exhibit 37: Market opportunity byDistribution channel

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market Driver

*8.1.1 Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape

*8.1.2 Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities

*8.1.3 Growing purchase of handbags by millennials and working women

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Threats associated with counterfeit products

*8.2.2 Long product replacement cycles

*8.2.3 Volatility in raw material prices and presence of various local vendors

*Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Personalization and customization of handbags

*8.3.2 Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags

*8.3.3 Business strategies

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 42: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 BAGGIT

*Exhibit 45: BAGGIT - Overview

*Exhibit 46: BAGGIT - Product and service

*Exhibit 47: BAGGIT - Key offerings

**10.4 Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 48: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 50: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

*Exhibit 51: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview

*Exhibit 52: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments

*Exhibit 53: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

**10.6 Hidesign

*Exhibit 54: Hidesign - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Hidesign - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: Hidesign - Key offerings

**10.7 Holii

*Exhibit 57: Holii - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Holii - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: Holii - Key offerings

**10.8 Ladida LLC

*Exhibit 60: Ladida LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 61: Ladida LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: Ladida LLC - Key offerings

**10.9 Lavie

*Exhibit 63: Lavie - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Lavie - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Lavie - Key offerings

**10.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

*Exhibit 66: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview

*Exhibit 67: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 68: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 69: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

**10.11 SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 70: SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 72: SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.12 VIP Industries Ltd

*Exhibit 73: VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: VIP Industries Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 75: VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 79: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio