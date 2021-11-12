Handbags Market In India Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, Latest Trends & Drivers| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing handbags at competitive prices.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In March 2021, Capri Holdings Ltd announced the appointment of Alejandro Martinez-Galindo as Chief Information Officer of Capri Holdings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Clutches and wallets:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The clutches and wallets were the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of distribution channels, the offline retail segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Offline retail channels are expected to account for the maximum number of handbags sales in the market over the forecast period. Offline retail channels such as convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and factory outlets are the most popular and preferred channels for the sales of a wide range of handbags, as they provide a vast assortment of products under a single roof.

Revenue Generating Segment

The growing disposable income, rising spending by millennials on designer products, surging demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and the increasing number of working women across India are the major factors expected to boost the demand for clutches and wallets and thereby drive the growth of the segment in the handbags market in India during the forecast period. Therefore, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Latest Trends, Driving the handbags market in India

Handbags market in India Driver :

Increase in production and distribution of Handbags :

Handbags are most commonly used by people across the world, including India, to carry personal items. This is encouraging vendors to increase their production and distribution across India. Distributors play an important role in the supply chain of several consumer goods, including handbags. With changes in consumer purchasing behavior and buying practices, the retail landscape is evolving across the world, including India.



The growing Internet connectivity and the increasing adoption of smartphones further support the emergence of the online retailing of handbags in India. These factors will boost the sales of handbags through online retail channels in India during the forecast period.

Handbags market in India Trend:

Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities:

The rising number of product endorsements by celebrities is one of the key handbags market trends. Most global and local vendors present in the handbags market in India adopt marketing strategies such as product endorsement to increase their sales in various countries, including India. Celebrity endorsements help vendors in gaining customers' attention and improve the popularity of their products, which, in turn, is expected to increase the sales of handbags among consumers across the country

