Handbags market size in India to grow by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026; BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The handbags market in India is set to grow by USD 207.51 million between 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handbags Market in India

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Clutches and wallets



Shoulder bags



Satchels and saddles



Totes

The market growth in the clutches and wallets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many vendors are currently promoting tote bags as laptop bags, sports bags, and travel bags. Fashion designers are introducing the latest trending designs to develop a wide variety of tote bags. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand among the working population, growing demand for tote travel bags at airport retail outlets, rising preference for affordable luxury tote bags, and the increasing availability of personalized and customized tote bags are driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Offline distribution channels account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The segment comprises convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and factory outlets. These stores provide a vast assortment of products under a single roof. This allows customers to physically examine the products before examining them. In addition, discounts and an enhanced shopping experience offered by these stores will drive the growth of the segment.

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The handbags market in India is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong foothold across the country. They focus on developing innovative and unique offerings in terms of design, quality, and specifications to cater to the demand for handbags in India. Prominent vendors are focused on establishing a strong customer base in the country by providing a wide variety of products. This will help them remain competitive and gain significant market revenue.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the handbags market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Baggit - The company offers handbags such as tote bags.

- The company offers handbags such as tote bags. Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers handbags such as sling bags.

- The company offers handbags such as sling bags. Lavie - The company offers handbags such as satchels.

- The company offers handbags such as satchels. LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - The company offers handbags such as tote bags.

- The company offers handbags such as tote bags. Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hidesign

Kering SA

The House of Tara

VIP Industries Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape. The growing consumer demand for handbags has encouraged vendors to increase their production and distribution across India . With changing consumer preferences, vendors are increasing the availability of their products in both offline and online stores. Many online platforms such as Amazon.com, Myntra, AJIO, and others sell a comprehensive range of handbags across the country. In addition to discounts, factors such as ease of purchasing, the availability of home-delivery options, the convenience of choosing from a wide variety of products, and safe payment options have further increased the sales of handbags in India . All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape. The growing consumer demand for handbags has encouraged vendors to increase their production and distribution across . With changing consumer preferences, vendors are increasing the availability of their products in both offline and online stores. Many online platforms such as Amazon.com, Myntra, AJIO, and others sell a comprehensive range of handbags across the country. In addition to discounts, factors such as ease of purchasing, the availability of home-delivery options, the convenience of choosing from a wide variety of products, and safe payment options have further increased the sales of handbags in . All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Trend – The personalization and customization of handbags is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors are providing customization options for a wide range of handbags. They are offering customization in terms of the type of material, such as denim, cotton, canvas, and jute. The product can be further customized with the use of precious stones and handicraft materials. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The personalization and customization of handbags is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors are providing customization options for a wide range of handbags. They are offering customization in terms of the type of material, such as denim, cotton, canvas, and jute. The product can be further customized with the use of precious stones and handicraft materials. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – The threat of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market. The presence of counterfeit products in India has created an uneven competitive scenario in terms of market share erosion and price standardization. The availability of such products has compelled vendors to introduce low-quality products. The growing adoption of e-commerce platforms among consumers has further increased the penetration of counterfeit products in India . This is negatively impacting the sales and revenues of genuine players.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handbags market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handbags market across India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors

Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 207.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.24 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hidesign, Holii, Ladida LLC, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

