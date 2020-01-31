Handcrafted 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition Now Available
- Handcrafted at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) supercar factory, the 2020 MDX PMC Edition is limited to 330 individually numbered units
- MDX PMC Edition combines the line-topping, premium features of the MDX Advance Package with the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec
- Offered exclusively in Valencia Red Pearl using nano-pigment technology - the highest quality, most vibrant paint Acura offers on a production car
Jan 31, 2020, 08:00 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will begin arriving at select Acura dealerships across the U.S. Feb. 1, the latest limited edition model from the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, home of the Acura NSX supercar. Each hand-assembled, limited-production 2020 MDX PMC Edition will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) of $63,745 (including $1,995 destination and handling).
MDX PMC Edition delivers the unique combination of line-topping features from the MDX Advance ($59,275 including destination and handling2) and the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec. Covered in lustrous, PMC-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl nano-pigment paint, the MDX PMC Edition is hand-assembled by the same master technicians who build the NSX supercar3. Only 300 MDX PMC Edition models will be built for the U.S. market, with an additional 30 units for Canada4. For more information about PMC, watch the video at acuranews.com
The MDX PMC Edition is powered by Acura's 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®).
2020 MDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary
Exclusive to MDX PMC Edition
- Valencia Red Pearl nano-pigment paint
- Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque
- Gloss black 20-inch split-10-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
- Gloss black roof panel
- Gloss black roof antenna
- Gloss black exterior mirrors
- Gloss black door handles
- Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround
- Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers
- Gloss black wheel center caps (Chrome A-Mark)
- Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching
- Dimpled leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching
- Metal-finished paddle shifters
- Red stitched door panels, center console, headrests and front center armrest
- Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging
Additional Features
- A-Spec exterior and interior sport appearance package
- Jewel-Eye LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED puddle lights
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel
- Active Damper System
- Second row captain's chairs and second-row sunshades
- Acura ELS Studio™ premium audio system with 10 speakers
- Acura embedded Navigation System with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, AcuraLink®, Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with Turn-by-Turn Guidance
- GPS-Linked Climate Control
- Power folding door mirrors with auto-dimming
- Front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, blind spot information (BSI) system, rear cross traffic monitor, surround-view camera system
- AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies
About Acura
Acura delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of exceptional quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.
Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.
Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.
1 Manufacturer's Suggest Retail Price (MSRP) $61,750 plus $1,995 destination and handling. Tax, license, registration and options are extra. Dealer price may vary.
2 Manufacturer's Suggest Retail Price (MSRP) $58,250 plus $1,025 destination and handling. Tax, license, registration and options are extra. Dealer price may vary.
3 Using domestic and globally sourced parts
4 Canadian vehicles will feature a distinct spec.
SOURCE Acura
Share this article