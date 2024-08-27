Handcrafted Floricultural Label, URBANHerbal Introduces Its Retail Shop in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URBANHerbal, one of Texas's oldest handcrafted floricultural labels, has successfully transplanted the brand's fragrances and seasonings to an urban environment from its rural roots. Now located at 137 East Woodlawn Avenue in the Monte Vista Historic District, the space has opened doors after many obstacles. The new location retains its reputation for also offering an oasis garden and onsite bed and breakfast, The Botanist Bungalow.

William Varney, Founder

Founded in 1985 in Fredericksburg, Texas, the spirit of growing and using herbs continues to infuse each bath and body, beauty, culinary, and aromatherapy product at URBANHerbal. Shoppers are invited to explore a boutique retail experience. The very latest sensual collections feature floral, herbaceous, and woodsy notes, inspired by classics, honoring the brand's enduring romance with the garden, coupled with a fresh look and logo. Additionally, in anticipation of the autumn, when temperatures cool and trees turn from green to fall colors, handmade culinary specialties fill the shelves -- grilling herbs, salt blends, herbal teas, and mulled wine or cider mix. Designed in collaboration with family and friends who are passionate about food and drink, the selections are a perfect addition to any of "Texas's second spring" occasions.

URBANHerbal's dedicated staff is on hand to welcome in the local community and visitors to San Antonio. Currently, as a limited time offering, a complementary bar of luxury soap is available for customer's first purchase, using a coupon found on their brochure. Shop hours run Tuesday thru Saturday 10 am to 5 pm. Products are available online at www.urbanherbal.com. Reservations for The Botanist's Bungalow may be made through AirBnB.

URBANHerbal's owner, William Varney commented, "We've been a staple in Texas for almost 40 years, offering unique herbal products, as well as education and inspiration for gardening with herbs. I'm delighted to have opened in San Antonio and can't wait to say hello to long-time and new customers."

Media Contact: William Varney, (210) 425-2135, [email protected]

