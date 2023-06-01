HANDCRAFTED THERAPY EXPANDS SPA OFFERINGS BY OPENING PLANO MASSAGE SUPPLY STORE

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Handcrafted Therapy, a day spa offering professional massage therapy services since 2015 has expanded its Dallas-area operations to include North Texas' only massage supply store and training center. Handcrafted Therapy Supply, a 3,000 sq ft storefront located on North Central Expressway in Plano, opens to the public with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The product assortment at Handcrafted Therapy Supply includes everything needed to start a registered massage therapy business or create a spa-like experience at home. Products featured include massage tables, towel warmers, sheets and custom-formulated oils, lotions and soaps. More importantly, the store and training center creates a safe space of acceptance for all—with custom murals on the walls even declaring it a 'judgment-free zone.'

"I wanted to create a space of inclusiveness, hope and love amid a time of controversy, misinformation and hate," said Julie Alexander, LMT and owner of Handcrafted Therapy Supply. "I hope the world receives my message—each and every person should know Handcrafted Therapy Supply is a place where we will love and accept you, no matter what."

As a woman-owned business, Alexander purchases her store inventory from other women-owned, U.S.-based businesses. "I have focused on working with women because I believe they possess the ability to be both empathetic and vulnerable. In fact, three out of every four massage therapists in Texas are women," explains Alexander.

Handcrafted Therapy Supply is a one-stop-shop for any new or experienced licensed massage therapist wanting to feel, see and smell products before they invest in them. Previously, North Texas LMTs had to rely on online, mass-produced purchases to stock their businesses.

"A spa owner myself, I was frustrated with the quality of products available to us online. I wasn't able to feel the glide of the lotion or smell firsthand the massage oils I couldn't return after opening," says Alexander. "As a proud member of the American Massage Therapy Association, I am thrilled to be offering this personalized, new experience to my peers."

About Handcrafted Therapy Supply

Handcrafted Therapy Supply is located at 3303 North Central Expressway, Suite #240 at the intersection of Parker Rd. and North Central Expressway in Plano. See the Handcrafted Therapy Supply website at www.handcraftedtherapy.com for daily hours of operation. Terri Becker, the general contractor and designer for the project, can be reached via www.terribeckerdesigns.com.

