handdii Raises $3M to Help Insurance Companies Digitize and Simplify the Property Claims Experience

handdii's mission is to revolutionize the claims management process. They're starting by building a digital platform that connects insurance companies and their customers directly to a pre-vetted, highly rated network of local contractors. The handdii platform structures data requests, standardizes workflows, improves transparency for policyholders, and transitions claims management from a cumbersome manual, offline process to a cloud-native system of record.

"Having faced the challenges of leading a claims operation myself we launched handdii three years ago to transform the way small claims are handled," said Kathryn Wood, handdii's COO and Co-Founder. "We are delighted to have leading U.S. construction and prop tech VCs Brick and Mortar and Nine Four join handdii as we solidify and expand our operations both in the United States and Australia.

handdii is proving that the appetite for digitization of claims within home insurance is strong, having established partnership with traditional insurer Allianz in Australia and transformative Insurtech Hippo Insurance Services in the U.S handdii is attacking insurer operational inefficiency and maintaining customer satisfaction of 4.9 stars out of 5 in both markets.

"The role of the contractor is critical in the property damage claims experience, as they are working at the physical front line of the insurer's customer interface," said Darren Bechtel, Founder and Managing Director of Brick and Mortar Ventures. "The handdii platform streamlines the process of managing the requirements of the insurer, which in turn frees up time for contractors to focus on what's really important - delivering quality work and an outstanding homeowner experience while performing repair work inside, on top, under, or around someone's home."

With a strong pipeline of new customers set to launch in 2021 the funding will be used to secure key talent to bolster handdii's team of software engineers, expand contractor networks in both the United States and Australia and invest in strategic integrations including a Guidewire ClaimCenter Ready for Guidewire app in the Guidewire Marketplace.

About handdii

handdii digitizes the property claims experience, improving operational efficiency for the insurer and reducing friction for the homeowner. handdii launched in 2019, its founders each with 10 years experience in property claims and construction respectively, they set out to transform the way small claims are managed.

handdii is supported by the Australian Government Department of Industry, Innovation and Science with a commercialization grant through the Entrepreneurs' Programme and via the Landing Pad San Francisco. For more information visit www.handdii.com

About Brick & Mortar Ventures

Brick & Mortar Ventures is an early stage venture fund focused on the Built World. Founded by Darren Bechtel, the firm invests in emerging companies developing innovative software and hardware solutions for the industries of architecture, engineering, construction, and facilities management. Notable past investments of the firm and its General Partner include Seed round participation in PlanGrid, BuildingConnected, BuildZoom, and Rhumbix, as well as early-stage investments in FieldWire and Levelset (formerly Zlien). Brick & Mortar Ventures is based in San Francisco, CA.

