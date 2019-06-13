Handeholder and OtterBox Announce Strategic Partnership to Give Mobility Users Freedom Through Expanded Modularity Options

OtterBox uniVERSE delivers trusted protection and unparalleled versatility for mobile device deployments in any business, big or small. uniVERSE offers a truly customizable solution to help turn enterprise devices into perfectly tailored jobsite tools. Businesses can easily swap between an array of modules utilizing the slotted rail system, allowing for quick and simple deployment of modules while holding securely on the case.

"Handeholder is a critical addition to the OtterBox uniVERSE case system, enabling many mobile point-of-sale solutions across broad commercial verticals," said Ronan LePoupon, Vice President of the OtterBox Commercial Division.

Handeholder Products focuses on modularity throughout its various lines designed to help businesses use their technology more effectively. Their lines of mobile payment holders and tablet accessories have a versatile design made to work with the most products possible. Their new Linkyt line of connecting products enables virtually all the varied Handeholder brand products to fit seamlessly into the uniVERSE line.

"This valued partnership and integration with the uniVERSE system lets us place products into an all-in-one tablet or phone solution while still retaining our core modular philosophy," said Neal Glazebrook, VP Operations & Product Development, Handeholder.

Handeholder Products will begin providing units for use with the uniVERSE line in July 2019. Inquiries can be made to sales@handeholder.com

About Handeholder Products, Inc.

Handeholder Products, Inc. is a Michigan-based company that provides modular and custom mobility and use solutions for consumers and business customers. Product brands include the Hande line of device holding products, the Mozee line of mPOS holders, the Linkyt line of connectivity solutions, and Poweryt line of mobile power integration products. For more information visit www.handeholder.com.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products. For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/ .

SOURCE Handeholder Products, Inc.