Handeholder Releases Linkyt Sidekyck for the OtterBox uniVERSE Case System

To work with the uniVERSE's rail-based attachment system for accessories, the Sidekyck adopted that same geometry to allow it to link securely. Molded from sturdy polycarbonate plastic, the Sidekyck is simple in form, but sports features that enable added versatility, functionality, and security. The Sidekyck attaches both horizontally and vertically and has multiple mounting-hole options to allow for the difference in use between large and small tablet and phone cases.

At HPI, it's important to keep innovating and updating modular offerings to continue to give clients the tools necessary to drive and enhance future business.

"Armed with the knowledge of how our clients use their products, we determined that allowing for customization in how our products are attached is important," said Neal Glazebrook, VP Operations & Product Development for Handeholder. "Moving away from adhesive-based mounting and into hardware mounting was a necessity. The use of mounting screws allows the part to be removed, turned, or adjusted as necessary, while also prolonging the overall life of the part."

In order to make integration with the uniVERSE cases cost effective and bring as many products as possible into the case system, the remanufacture of existing HPI products was not an option. By utilizing the Sidekyck as an intermediary attachment piece, it could then be married to the Handeholder hand strap product and the entire Mozee line of mobile payment holding products.

"The Sidekyck is a unique solution for the uniVERSE ecosystem, allowing a variety of accessories to connect to a device protected by an OtterBox uniVERSE case," said Ronan LePoupon, vice president of business solutions for OtterBox. "We are excited to see all the ways this versatile unit can be deployed to solve mobility challenges in the workspace."

Handeholder Products, Inc. is a Michigan-based company that provides modular and custom mobility and use solutions for consumers and business customers. Product brands include the Hande line of holding products, the Mozee line of mPOS holders, the Linkyt line of connectivity solutions, and PowerytTM line of mobile power integration products. For more information visit www.handeholder.com .

