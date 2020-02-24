Handel and Haydn Society Announces 2020-21 Season

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate Artistic Director Harry Christophers's 12th and final season with nine subscription concerts at Symphony Hall and the New England's Conservatory's Jordan Hall and select other venues. The 2020-21 season will feature some of Christophers's favorite compositions and a powerful line-up of major choral works.

Christophers was appointed Artistic Director at H+H in 2009. During his tenure, he has hired more than 60% of the current roster of musicians, whom he has led in 13 commercial recordings. H+H has grown to be regarded as one of the finest Baroque and Classical ensembles in the nation.

"Since his initial appointment, Harry Christophers has been the accomplished artistic beacon of the Handel and Haydn Society," said David Snead, president and CEO of H+H. "In the upcoming season, we'll celebrate his legacy, showcasing the compositions he loves best and shining a spotlight on the H+H Chorus. It will be a monumental season."

The season will feature guest conductors Harry Bicket, Jonathan Cohen, Laurence Equilbey, Raphaël Pichon, and Václav Luks. Special guest soloists will include sopranos Amanda Majeski, Amanda Forsythe, Carolyn Sampson, and Mary Bevan; mezzo-soprano Catherine Wyn-Rogers; tenors Nicholas Phan, James Way, Jeremy Budd, and Robert Murray; baritones Ryan McKinny, Tyler Duncan, and Sumner Thompson; countertenors Anthony Roth Costanzo and Iestyn Davies; and bass-baritones Henry Waddington and Matthew Brook.

The 2020-21 Season

Brahms A German Requiem, September 25 + 27, 2020 at Symphony Hall

Bach + Vivaldi Gloria, October 23 + 25, 2020 at Symphony Hall

Every Voice, November 5 + 7 + 8, 2020 at Union Church, Parish of All Saints, and First Church

Handel Messiah, November 27 + 28 + 29, 2020 at Symphony Hall

Bach Christmas, December 17 + 20, 2020 at Jordan Hall

Haydn + Mozart, January 22 + 24, 2021 at Symphony Hall

Mozart Great Mass, February 5 + 7, 2021 at Jordan Hall

Beethoven Symphony No. 7, March 5 + 7, 2021 at Symphony Hall

Handel Israel in Egypt, March 19 + 21, 2021 at Jordan Hall & Sanders Theatre

Haydn The Creation, April 30 + May 2, 2021 at Symphony Hall

Subscription packages are available by calling 617-266-3605, visiting www.handelandhaydn.org and in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston (M-F 10am-6pm). Single tickets will go on sale in August 2020.

SOURCE Handel and Haydn Society