Handel and Haydn Society Announces 2021-22 Season

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Handel and Haydn Society will bring live performances back to iconic venues with its 2021-22 season, celebrating the 13th and final season for Artistic Director Harry Christophers. The 207th season will feature eight signature programs at historic venues around Boston including Symphony Hall and H+H's first ever performance at Carnegie Hall.

Christophers's final season will showcase the H+H Orchestra and Chorus performing music that has been the foundation of his tenure including masterpieces from Handel, Haydn, Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Bologne, Vivaldi, Gabrieli and Farrenc, and will be a triumph of choral works including Handel's Messiah and Haydn's Creation and Theresienmesse.

Christophers was appointed Artistic Director at H+H in 2009, the 13th artistic director in the organization's history. During his tenure, the organization has been transformed and is now regarded as one of the finest Baroque and Classical ensembles in the nation.

The season also will feature the H+H debuts of guest conductors Laurence Equilbey, Raphaël Pichon, and Václav Luks, as well as the return of Jonathan Cohen following his acclaimed debut in March 2020.

New this season, H+H will livestream all Sunday performances at Symphony Hall. The streams will be free to all subscribers and will remain online for future.

The 2021-22 Season

Vivaldi The Four Seasons, October 8 + 10, 2021, at Symphony Hall

Beethoven Symphony No. 6, Pastoral, November 5 + 7, 2021, at Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah, November 26 + 27 + 28, 2021, at Symphony Hall

Bach Christmas, December 3, 2021, at St. Cecilia Parish + December 5, 2021, at First Church Cambridge

Beethoven Symphony No. 7, January 7 + 9, 2022, at Symphony Hall

Haydn + Mozart, January 28 + 30, 2022, at Symphony Hall

Bach + Vivaldi, April 1 + 3, 2022, at Symphony Hall

Bach St. Matthew Passion, April 7, 2022, at Carnegie Hall

Haydn The Creation, April 29 + May 1, 2022, at Symphony Hall

The Handel and Haydn Society plans to introduce additional performances to the 2021-22 season schedule as circumstances permit.

Subscription packages are now available with great savings and may be purchased by calling 617-266-3605 or visiting www.handelandhaydn.org . Single tickets will go on sale in August 2021.

