HANDEL'S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM ANNOUNCES MARCUS P. WEENIG AWARD

Award honors the late Marcus P. Weenig, a franchisee who made a monumental impact on the brand

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, named the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet, recently announced the Marcus P. Weenig Award. This new award will be given annually to recognize a franchisee for their positive influence and impact on the Handel's Homemade Ice Cream brand, fellow franchisees, and their community. Handel's launched the award this year in memory of Marcus P. Weenig, a multi-unit franchisee who passed away in late 2022.

"The Marcus P. Weenig Award is a truly special one for our organization. Marcus was such a positive influence and shined his light so brightly for his customers and his community. He is dearly missed, and this award enables us to honor his legacy for many years to come," said Rich Matherne , Chief Executive Officer for Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. "He always said his favorite ice cream flavor was the one he will try next, so our team will continue to innovate on his behalf."

The Marcus P. Weenig Award will recognize a franchisee in 2024 who stands out with their efforts for business growth and innovation, their influence and support for fellow franchisees, and their impact on the local community. Weenig co-owned 11 Handel's locations with Blake and Melissa Carlile in Southern California and 3 in the Sacramento area, including Elk Grove, Folsom, and Roseville, CA. He passed away in October 2022 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Known for being sweet, kind, and funny to his team members and customers, Weenig was also an essential member of his community. He continually demonstrated his commitment to helping his business and the surrounding area thrive.

About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes.

Handel's currently has more than 90 locations across 11 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

