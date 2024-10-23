Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Hosts Fundraiser to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in the Carolinas

Scoop Up Your Favorite Ice Cream and Support a Great Cause, Oct. 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream , serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is bringing its guests together to support communities affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, all proceeds from participating Handel's locations in Gastonia, Steele Creek, Cornelius, and Indian Land will be donated to help those in need following the hurricane. The fundraiser will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the participating Handel's locations.

As the Carolinas work to recover from the massive impact of Hurricane Helene, Handel's is calling on customers to come together for an important cause over premium, made-from-scratch ice cream.

"Supporting the community is deeply rooted in our values at Handel's. We want to lend our support to help our neighbors and communities that were affected by Hurricane Helene across the Carolinas during a great time of need," said Zack Davis, Owner of Handel's Gastonia and Indian Land. "We're grateful to be in a position where we can offer support to those who need it most. Every dollar from our stores will help bring hope to those rebuilding their lives."

100% of proceeds from the October 29 fundraiser at Handel's Gastonia, Steele Creek, Cornelius, and Indian Land will directly contribute to the hurricane recovery efforts, providing much-needed support to families and communities struggling to rebuild. Contact your local store for more information.

To learn more about Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, visit https://handelsicecream.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. To find your participating store, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/.

About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.

Handel's currently has more than 140 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise .

