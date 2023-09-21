Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Introduces New Horchata Flavor for Hispanic Heritage Month

Horchata joins Handel's flavor lineup in partnership with The Dairy Alliance

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and The Dairy Alliance, a leading nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast, are partnering together to launch a batch made in heaven – Horchata! Starting on September 24, 2023 (National Horchata Day), this new flavor will be available at all Handel's locations to commemorate the vibrant Hispanic culture.

Named the #1 ice cream on the planet by National Geographic, Handel's is working with The Dairy Alliance to innovate new flavors with novel elements. Freshly made with sweet cream, cinnamon, and creamy milk, the Horchata ice cream can be enjoyed by the scoop, pint, quart, or as a shake.

"As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are thrilled to unveil our latest flavor creation in partnership with The Dairy Alliance," said Rich Matherne, CEO of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. "By enjoying Horchata ice cream, guests can not only partake in a delicious treat or shake, but also connect with the cultural heritage that has shaped its creation."

As the dairy industry continues to pursue new product innovation and new market opportunities, The Dairy Alliance is collaborating with foodservice and retail brand leaders offering their food and beverage knowledge coupled with dairy expertise to co-create new, exciting products that enable people to enjoy dairy in new ways.

"We are so pleased to partner with Handel's to bring this new flavor to its Scoop Shops around the country during Hispanic Heritage Month," said Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. "Centered on exploring new ideas like pairing a popular flavor that perfectly complements the creamy texture and taste of dairy ice cream that we love, The Dairy Alliance is excited to work with Handel's Homemade Ice Cream to launch this new flavor."

For more information about Handel's, visit https://handelsicecream.com/. To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com.

About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.

In 2023, Handel's ranked on Franchise Times' "Fast & Serious", a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year and is recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.

Handel's has also been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Handel's currently has more than 100 locations across 11 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Photos: Linked here.

Social

Facebook: @handelshomemadeicream

Instagram: @handelsicecream

LinkedIn: @handelshomemadeicecream

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedairyalliance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedairyalliance/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thedairyalliance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dairy_alliance

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Ianiro

[email protected]

305-631-2283

SOURCE Handel's Homemade Ice Cream