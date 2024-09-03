Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Makes It Peanut Butter and Jelly Time

Introduces New Flavor that Serves Up Nostalgia in Every Bite

CANFIELD, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for back-to-school season, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream , the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, is launching a new flavor that spotlights a widely loved and craveable lunchtime favorite by all ages. Starting now, Handel's Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream is making its way to all locations. The new flavor features peanut butter ice cream with strawberry ripple and shortcake pieces to reimagine this sandwich staple into a creamy, dreamy delight.

The PB&J sandwich is a uniquely American staple, making its way into school lunchboxes as early as 1910 and reaching peak popularity in the late 80s and early 90s. Today, this nostalgic treat still resonates, with the average American consuming over 1,500 PB&J sandwiches before the age of 18. Gen Z guests report feeling nostalgic for trends of the 90s, and Handel's is turning back the clock by delivering this childhood classic brought to life in ice cream form.

"Certain foods strike up strong childhood memories, and our new Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream captures that nostalgia in every scoop," said Jennifer Schuler , CEO of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. "We love to innovate by reinventing timeless classics, a tradition we've upheld throughout our nearly 80-year history. Now more than ever, guests seek familiar, indulgent flavors with a modern twist. Our new flavor offers a universal appeal that sparks kids' imagination while rekindling fond school day memories for parents and grandparents."

Whether enjoyed in a cone, dish, or pint, Handel's has guests covered. Its Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream will be available until the end of September at all locations while supplies last.

"This back-to-school season, we want our new flavor to remind guests of the simple joy of finding a PB&J sandwich in their lunchbox. We've perfected every element of this flavor, from the creamy peanut butter base and sweet-tart strawberry ripple, even down to the 'bread, no crusts, in the form of shortcake piece," said Schuler.

