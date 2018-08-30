Handheld Hires New Sales and Product Development Managers to Support Continued Global Growth

LIDKÖPING, Sweden and CORVALLIS, Oregon, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Handheld Group, a leading supplier of rugged mobile computers, today announced the appointment of three new managers to support Handheld's continued global growth and to strengthen its sales and product development teams.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736199/Handheld_Logo.jpg )





Jeff Rogers is the new Eastern Regional Sales M anager for Handheld US. Jeff has two decades of experience in sales leadership and an impressive track record for strategic sales. He has deep experience understanding the needs of resellers and end customers deploying rugged mobile computers from his experience with Panasonic Solutions, Data Source Mobility, and Getac USA .

Jeff has two decades of experience in sales leadership and an impressive track record for strategic sales. He has deep experience understanding the needs of resellers and end customers deploying rugged mobile computers from his experience with Panasonic Solutions, Data Source Mobility, and Getac . John O ' Connor is the new Strategic Account Manager for Handheld US , responsible for maintaining strategic partnerships with large corporate accounts. John is a customer relations specialist with over 20 years of experience assisting clients to develop creative and customized product solutions in his work with companies like Oki Data America and Custom America.

, responsible for maintaining strategic partnerships with large corporate accounts. John is a customer relations specialist with over 20 years of experience assisting clients to develop creative and customized product solutions in his work with companies like Oki Data America and Custom America. Erik Gradine is the new Technical Program Manager for Handheld Group, working with our Swedish team and international manufacturing sites to develop Handheld's next-generation products. He brings extensive experience developing software and GNSS solutions from his 18 years at Trimble as a software engineer and program manager.

The addition of these three highly qualified managers demonstrates Handheld's commitment to supporting new and existing clients with superior product offerings and excellent customer service. Handheld continues to lead the ultra-rugged computing industry in developing innovative, affordable mobility solutions for fieldwork teams in the world's most challenging environments.

"These appointments represent the best talent from across the world," says Jerker Hellström, CEO, Handheld Group. "As Handheld grows we continue to be impressed and humbled by the incredible group of candidates we see for new positions. We're excited to welcome Jeff, John and Erik to Handheld - and very proud that the team we've built here draws not only such deep skill sets but also such top-quality people."

Download press images of Jeff Rogers, John O'Connor and Erik Gradine here.

Helpful links

About Handheld



Press images



Handheld product lineup



Why rugged?

Tweet this: Handheld adds three sales and product development managers in anticipation of continued strong growth: https://www.handheldgroup.com/New-Hires

ABOUT HANDHELD

Handheld Group is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, tablets and handhelds. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as logistics, geomatics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. The Handheld Group of Sweden has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA.

For more information, please see http://www.handheldgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sofia Löfblad , Marketing Director, Handheld Group, Sweden: +46-510-54-71-70



Amy Urban, Marketing Director, Handheld-US, USA: +1-541-752-0319

SOURCE Handheld Group