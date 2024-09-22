HandicapMD.com Revolutionizes Access to Handicap Placards in New York

HandicapMD.com, a leader in telehealth services specializing in disability evaluations, is making it easier than ever for New Yorkers to obtain a handicap placard online.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on streamlining the process, HandicapMD.com offers convenient and accessible services that allow eligible individuals to receive their disabled parking permit through a secure and HIPAA-compliant platform.



Making Handicap Placards Accessible in New York



Navigating the process of applying for a handicap placard in New York can often be confusing and time-consuming. With HandicapMD.com, New York residents no longer need to visit multiple medical offices or wait weeks for approvals. The platform enables individuals to consult with licensed doctors and receive medical certification New York handicap permit – similar to California,Florida,Pennsylvania, & Georgia.



"We believe that accessibility should extend beyond parking spaces," said Dr. Eric Jackson-Scott, CEO of HandicapMD.com. "Our goal is to make it as simple as possible for New Yorkers."



How HandicapMD.com Works

Sign-Up: Patients can sign up on the HandicapMD.com website Medical Review: Patients upload their medical records for review by a licensed doctor. Telemedicine Consultation: Patients have a telemedicine appointment to discuss their eligibility. Get Certified: Once approved, HandicapMD.com provides the completed forms to submit directly to the New York DMV.

Why HandicapMD.com?



HandicapMD.com offers several advantages over traditional methods of obtaining a handicap parking placard in New York:

Convenience: All consultations are online.

Expert Knowledge: Doctors are experienced in ADA guidelines.

Fast Turnaround: Receive your documentation quickly.

About HandicapMD.com



Launched two years ago, HandicapMD.com has quickly become the go-to resource for people seeking handicap parking permits across the United States. The platform's user-friendly telemedicine model has empowered patients with disabilities to gain access to necessary services without the usual stress and delays. With expansion into every state, including New York, HandicapMD.com is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services that cater to the needs of the disabled community.



For more information or to apply for your handicap placard in New York, visit HandicapMD.com.



Contact:

Ena D

[email protected]

(833) 368-3825



