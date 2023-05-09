Handicrafts Market 2023-2027: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas, and Crossroads Foundation are among the major vendors

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handicrafts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast, and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The handicrafts market value is anticipated to grow by USD 407.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Handicrafts Market 2023-2027

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the need for low capital investments, growth in travel and tourism, and the rise in government support and funding will drive the growth of the Handicrafts Market during 2023-2027. However, a lack of handicraft product awareness might hamper the market growth.

Emergence of online retail and e-commerce channels are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled workers for handicraft production is huge challenge in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

The handicrafts market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas, Crossroads Foundation, Divya Exports, Earthy Workshop and Co Pty Ltd., and Akkaara, Fakih Group of Companies, HimalayanMart.com, Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Nepal Craft Shop Pvt. Ltd., NGOC DONG HA NAM, Orient Handicraft Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, RTCrafts Enterprise, S.Sundaravadivel and Co., Sana Hastakala, Ten Thousand Villages, Thar Handicrafts Gallery Pvt. Ltd., The Handicrafts and Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengtai Crafts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the handicrafts market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is segmented by metal art ware and jewelry, woodware, textile products, and pottery and others

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Handicrafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 407.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, UK, and Germany Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

