Handicrafts Market size is set to grow by USD 723.6 billion from 2024-2028, Need for low capital investments boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global handicrafts market size is estimated to grow by USD 723.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Need for low capital investments is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of online retail and e-commerce channels. However, lack of handicraft product awareness poses a challenge. Key market players include Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas, Crossroads Foundation, Divya Exports, Earthy workshop and Co Pty Ltd. and Akkaara, Fakih Group of Companies, HimalayanMart.com, Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Nepal Craft Shop Pvt. Ltd., NGOC DONG HA NAM, Orient Handicraft Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, RTCrafts Enterprise, S.Sundaravadivel and Co., Sana Hastakala, Ten Thousand Villages, Thar Handicrafts Gallery Pvt. Ltd., The Handicrafts and Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengtai Crafts Manufacturing Co. Ltd..

Global handicrafts market 2024-2028

Handicrafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 723.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and United Arab Emirates Key companies profiled Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas, Crossroads Foundation, Divya Exports, Earthy workshop and Co Pty Ltd. and Akkaara, Fakih Group of Companies, HimalayanMart.com, Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Nepal Craft Shop Pvt. Ltd., NGOC DONG HA NAM, Orient Handicraft Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, RTCrafts Enterprise, S.Sundaravadivel and Co., Sana Hastakala, Ten Thousand Villages, Thar Handicrafts Gallery Pvt. Ltd., The Handicrafts and Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengtai Crafts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Handicraft manufacturers in developing countries sell their products online at competitive prices, attracting customers with advertisements, product specifications, convenience, and discounts. The Internet and smartphone penetration drive this shift, with retailers like Amazon, Alibaba, Flipkart, and JD.com offering global reach, attractive discounts, and direct deliveries. Remote handicrafts are now accessible, and quick shipping and a wide product range further boost sales. These factors are expected to expand the global handicrafts market significantly.

The handicrafts market is experiencing a significant surge in demand for unique and artistic items. Exports of handicrafts have been on the rise, with goods from various origins being welcomed in markets worldwide. Hangings, prints, and carpets are popular trends, with woods, metals, and textiles being the primary materials used.

Artisans from different regions are creating innovative designs, using traditional techniques and modern methods. Carpets from the East, pottery from the South, and glassware from the West are among the most sought-after items. Consumers are also showing interest in customized and personalized handicrafts. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing appreciation for artisanal work and the desire for unique home decor.

Market Challenges

• Handicraft manufacturers face several challenges in the market. The complex production processes and unique materials used result in high product prices, which can lead to customer bargaining and lower profit margins. Awareness of export potential and identifying high-profit handicraft items for exports is often lacking.

• The unorganized market structure hinders access to customer feedback and design improvements. Determining production capacity to meet export demand is difficult due to a lack of vendor contacts. To meet demand, some manufacturers use low-quality raw materials, damaging their reputation. These factors may limit market growth.

• The handicrafts industry faces several challenges in today's market. Keywords such as competition, production, and distribution are critical areas of concern. With the increasing number of artisans and businesses entering the market, competition is fierce. Efficient production methods are essential to keep up with demand and maintain profitability.

• Additionally, effective distribution channels are necessary to reach a wider customer base. Other challenges include high raw material costs, lack of standardization, and limited marketing efforts. To overcome these hurdles, businesses must focus on innovation, quality, and customer service. Implementing modern production techniques, exploring new markets, and collaborating with other businesses can help handicrafts companies thrive in the current market.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Metal art ware and jewelry

1.2 Woodware

1.3 Textile products

1.4 Pottery and others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Metal art ware and jewelry- The Handicrafts Market is a thriving business sector, showcasing unique and authentic creations. Artisans use traditional techniques to produce high-quality items, appealing to consumers seeking authenticity. This market fosters local economies and cultural preservation. Handmade goods, from pottery to textiles, are in demand due to their distinct character and personal touch. Retailers source directly from artisans, ensuring fair trade and ethical production. The Handicrafts Market continues to grow, offering diverse and captivating products to consumers worldwide.

Research Analysis

The Handicrafts Market encompasses a diverse range of artisanal creations, including pottery and glassware. These handmade goods, crafted with care and precision, showcase the unique artistic talents of individuals. Ceramics, a significant category within this market, exhibits intricate designs and patterns, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of various regions. E-commerce platforms have facilitated the global reach of these artisanal wonders, enabling consumers to purchase items directly from their creators.

Price fluctuations in the market can impact the sales of handmade items, such as attars and agarbattis, which are popular in the female demographic. Total artisans, often clustered in handicraft villages, continue to produce these items in traditional manufacturing units. Souvenirs, a popular category within the Handicrafts Market, provide a tangible connection to the history and culture of their place of origin. The Handicrafts Market is a testament to the enduring appeal of handmade, authentic creations.

Market Research Overview

The Handicrafts Market encompasses a wide range of unique and intricately designed items, crafted by skilled artisans using traditional techniques. These one-of-a-kind creations include pottery, glassware, paper products, and textiles, among others. Consumers are drawn to the authenticity and personal touch that handicrafts bring to their homes and lives.

The market is diverse, with various regions offering distinct styles and materials. Craft fairs, markets, and online platforms provide opportunities for buyers to connect directly with artisans and support their communities. Sustainability and ethical production practices are increasingly important considerations in the handicrafts market.

