Handicrafts Market size to witness USD 514.92 Bn growth | Driven by the need for low capital investments | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global handicrafts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of small- to medium-scale vendors offering significantly differentiated products. Key vendors hold significant shares in the market. Established vendors have strong financial resources and technical expertise and they focus on product innovations. Small-scale vendors compete with established players by focusing on low pricing strategies and strengthening their presence in local markets.

Technavio identifies Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Market Dynamics

Although the need for low capital investments, growth in travel and tourism, and the rise in government support and funding will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of information regarding handicraft products, the lack of trained and skilled workers to manufacture handicraft products, and the lack of managerial capabilities will challenge the growth of the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Handicrafts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Metal Art Ware and Jewelry

Woodware



Textile Products



Others

The metal art ware and jewelry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by innovations in metal art ware, specifically in tableware, lighting products, and decorative products. Also, the increasing demand for metal-based outdoor handicrafts such as swings and furniture in the European market is driving the contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The North American region will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The growth in travel and tourism activities and the presence of a large number of importers of handicraft products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our handicrafts market report covers the following areas:

Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the handicrafts market, including some of the vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the handicrafts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Handicrafts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist handicrafts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handicrafts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handicrafts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handicrafts market vendors

Handicrafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 514.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Home furnishings market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Metal art ware and jewelry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Metal art ware and jewelry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Metal art ware and jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Woodware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Woodware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Woodware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Textile products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Textile products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Textile products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

9.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.4 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 HimalayanMart.com

Exhibit 53: HimalayanMart.com - Overview



Exhibit 54: HimalayanMart.com - Product and service



Exhibit 55: HimalayanMart.com - Key offerings

10.6 Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Native Crafts and Arts

Exhibit 59: Native Crafts and Arts - Overview



Exhibit 60: Native Crafts and Arts - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Native Crafts and Arts - Key offerings

10.8 Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 OSM HANDICRAFT

Exhibit 68: OSM HANDICRAFT - Overview



Exhibit 69: OSM HANDICRAFT - Product and service



Exhibit 70: OSM HANDICRAFT - Key offerings

10.11 Ten Thousand Villages US

Exhibit 71: Ten Thousand Villages US - Overview



Exhibit 72: Ten Thousand Villages US - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Ten Thousand Villages US - Key offerings

10.12 The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.

Exhibit 74: The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

