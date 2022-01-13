Handicrafts Market to grow by USD 514.92 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Need for Low Capital Investments to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the handicrafts market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 514.92 billion . To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The need for low capital investments will boost the handicrafts market. However, factors such as lack of information regarding handicraft products will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The handicrafts market report is segmented by Product (Metal art ware and jewelry, Woodware, Textile Products, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The handicrafts market share growth by the metal art ware and jewelry segment will be significant for revenue generation. Traditional metal art ware has an established market across the globe and contributes to a significant share of employment in the global handicrafts market. The demand for metal-based outdoor handicrafts such as swings and furniture is increasing, especially in European countries such as France and Germany.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The handicrafts market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations and gaining a market foothold in local markets to compete in the market.

Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Indian handicrafts and fashion jewelry items such as gifts and home decorations (such as photo frames, jewelry boxes, dream catcher, placement, coaster, and napkin ring groups), kids room accessories, Christmas and season decor (such as Christmas ornament and Christmas spray) and fashion jewelry and accessories (such as necklace and earing).

Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers handicraft products such as souvenir gifts, furniture, traditional gifts, decorative items, lamps, frames, and oil perfumes.

HimalayanMart.com - The company offers Nepalese handicrafts such as khukuri, thanka/thangka, cashmere shawl, pashmina shawl, Buddhist ritual item, cashmere silk carpet, wooden sculpture, Nepalese silver jewelry, stone sculpture, Nepalese herbal product, Nepali musical instruments, herbal tea, pashmina product, singing bowl, aromatic herb, Himalayan book, Tibetan carpet, prayer wheel, Nepalese doll/puppet/mask, gifts, cashmere wooden product, and Tibetan artifacts.

Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - The company offers handicraft products such as traditional tables, display shelves, cabinets, coffee tables, storage, functional wall items, wall art, and tray.

Native Crafts and Arts - The company offers handicraft products such as bamboo lanterns, candle holders, gift packing, food cover, lighting products, and wood crafts.

The company offers handicraft products such as bamboo lanterns, candle holders, gift packing, food cover, lighting products, and wood crafts.

Handicrafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 514.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

