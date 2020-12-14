HandiFox rolls out Greenventory, a new MetRC-compliant inventory, purchasing and order management tool for the cannabis market

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecom Group, creators of the HandiFox™ inventory control and sales management tools, is rolling out a new product built out to help cannabis wholesale and distribution businesses be on top of their incoming and outgoing inventory while staying compliant with the state cannabis regulatory software system Metrc.

To eliminate track-and-trace outages, cannabis business owners in over 15 states have to push real-time company data into Metrc on a daily basis. The formidable bulk of manual work resulting in physical and digital inaccuracies inevitably increases a company's exposure to the risk of having their license revoked.

The software adds operational agility by equipping wholesalers/distributors with the tools to track, transfer, count, split, and verify the receipt of packages, as well as generate and pick/pack orders from one platform. Barcoding technologies are integrated into daily operations to augment speed and accuracy. Greenventory brings organization into manufacturing processes by allowing users to build product assemblies based on preset recipes and track progress.

The Metrc integration ensures automated compliance, while the two-way synchronization with QuickBooks Online rules out the need to enter purchase-and sales-related data into the accounting software manually.

Greenventory is available for a live demo to those looking to strengthen their cannabis business from the inside, and have all the compliance work taken off their plates. greenventory.handifox.online

About HandiFox

HandiFox™ (a Tecom Group product) is an award-winning inventory tracking and sales management software system with seamless QuickBooks integration. Over 300 small businesses from a variety of industries around the globe have automated and centralized their inventory and sales processes with HandiFox. The product has hit the Top 10 New Small Business Apps for QuickBooks Online and received a User Favorite Award twice. handifox.com

SOURCE Tecom Group