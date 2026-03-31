HANDLER LAW, LLP NAMED 2026 BEST ESTATES & TRUSTS LAW FIRM IN THE UNITED STATES AT PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDS

Further recognized with shortlistings in multiple categories at the 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handler Law, LLP has been named Best Estates & Trusts Law Firm at the Private Asset Management Awards 2026, one of the private wealth industry's most respected global award programs. The award was presented at the PAM Awards ceremony in New York City.

In addition, Handler Law and its Managing Partner, Thomas J. Handler, have been shortlisted in multiple categories for the 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards:

Handler Law named Best Estates & Trusts Law Firm in the U.S. at 2026 Private Asset Management Awards Post this Hander Law. LLP Managing Partner Thomas J. Handler Presenting at a Conference, 2026

2026 Best Private Client Law Firm/Legal Team — Handler Law, LLP

— Handler Law, LLP 2026 Best Tax Firm — Handler Law, LLP

— Handler Law, LLP 2026 Leading Individual (Professional Services) — Thomas J. Handler

The PAM Awards recognize excellence among leading law firms, wealth advisors and family office service providers serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families worldwide. The Family Wealth Report Awards similarly honor outstanding firms, teams and individuals serving the North American family office and private wealth advisory community. Selections are made by independent panels of industry experts following a rigorous evaluation of technical expertise, innovation, client service and measurable impact.

As regulatory complexity, evolving tax regimes, and multi-jurisdictional asset structures continue to challenge high-net-worth individuals and family offices, sophisticated and coordinated planning has become increasingly critical. Handler Law's integrated approach is designed to address these complexities through proactive, highly tailored legal strategies.

The award recognizes Handler Law's leadership in estate and trust planning, administration and sophisticated tax and wealth transfer strategies for affluent individuals, multi-generational families and family offices. The firm is known for its integrated and bespoke approach to planning, aligning legal strategy with clients' long-term financial, business and family objectives.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Private Asset Management and to be shortlisted by Family Wealth Report," said Thomas Handler, Managing Partner of Handler Law. "As planning becomes more complex across jurisdictions, asset classes and generations, our focus remains on delivering clarity, structure and long-term alignment for our clients."

Handler Law congratulates all firms and individuals recognized in the 2026 Private Asset Management and Family Wealth Report Awards programs. Winners of the 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards will be announced April 30, 2026, at the annual gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

To learn more about Handler Law and its private client services, visit www.handler.law

About Handler Law, LLP

Handler Law, LLP is a Chicago-based law firm serving affluent families, privately held businesses and family offices across the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on taxation, trusts and estates, and family office advisory, providing strategic counsel on wealth preservation, asset protection, business succession and governance.

Handler Law has been recognized by leading industry organizations including Private Asset Management (PAM), Family Wealth Alliance and Family Wealth Report, with honors including Best Family Office Law Firm, Best Private Client Law Firm, Best Tax Firm and Best Estates and Trusts Law Firm. The firm is known for delivering technically rigorous, highly tailored solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of multi-generational families.

SOURCE Handler Law LLP