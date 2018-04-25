Handler Thayer, LLP Honored with Two Recent Prestigious Awards

The Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards "recognize the top investment professionals, wealth advisers, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers in the private asset management space." This is the sixth time that Handler Thayer has won a PAM award in the past seven years. The firm was named Best Private Client Law Firm in the United States in 2013, 2014 and 2017, and Best Overall Law Firm in the United States in 2012 and 2015.

Commenting on the firm's recognition, Thomas J. Handler, Chairman of the Advanced Planning & Family Office Practice Group, said, "We are delighted to have been voted the winner of these prestigious awards by so many of the industry's best professional firms. It is a great honor to be recognized with these awards, and is a testament to the hard work that the Handler Thayer team has put in over the last 12 months. Everyone has pulled together to ensure we continue to deliver the highest level of technical competence, thought leadership and service to our clients."

In addition, Handler Thayer was named the 2018 Most Effective Private Client Legal Team by London-based Family Wealth Report. The firm was also recognized with this award in 2015 and 2016, and was shortlisted last year.

ClearView Financial Media's CEO and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said, "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and, I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence,' 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

About Handler Thayer, LLP

Handler Thayer, LLP is dedicated to providing distinctive, technologically current and innovative legal services to private families, family offices and privately-held companies. Its practice is concentrated in the areas of State, Local, Federal & International Income Taxation; Business, Real Estate, Securities & Corporate Law; Trusts & Estates; Advanced Planning; and, Sports & Entertainment Law.

Handler Thayer, LLP is regarded as one of the premier private client and family office law firms in the world. It was named: Best Private Client Law Firm in the U.S. in 2013, 2014 and 2017; Most Effective Private Client Legal Team in North America in 2015, 2016 and 2018; Best Overall Law Firm in the U.S. in 2012 and 2015; and, Best Private Client Law Firm in North America in 2012 and 2013 in addition to numerous other awards.

