Handling and Lifting Equipment Market size to increase by USD 18.2 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth of construction sector to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The handling and lifting equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 18.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (E-commerce, Automotive and railway, Food and beverages, Aviation, and Others), product (Cranes, Forklifts, Conveyor systems, and Hoists), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the construction sector is notably driving the market growth. The global construction industry is experiencing rapid growth driven by the rising demand for residential and commercial properties such as offices and retail complexes. Additionally, governments worldwide are channelling investments into essential social infrastructures like healthcare, education, power, transportation, and communication. This trend is particularly prominent in nations like India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, where substantial government investments are being directed toward the establishment of smart cities. Notably, Qatar's government is set to allocate significant funds for infrastructure development in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As global infrastructure development continues to expand, the demand for industrial and construction machinery, including handling and lifting equipment, is on the rise. Consequently, the growth of the global construction industry will fuel the material handling equipment market's expansion during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the handling and lifting equipment market: American Crane and Equipment Corp., Cargotec Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Haulotte Group, Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., KITO Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.71% YOY growth in 2023.

Challenge

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are the major challenges hindering the market growth. The primary raw materials utilized in the fabrication of handling and lifting equipment encompass steel, hardened steel, and aluminium. These raw material costs are subject to consistent fluctuations due to a range of macroeconomic variables including inflation, labour expenses, and shifts in regulatory policies. Furthermore, the prices of iron ore, steel, and aluminium, among other factors, also contribute to the volatility in raw material costs. These fluctuations in raw material prices exert a direct impact on the production of handling and lifting equipment. As raw material prices approach critical thresholds, suppliers are compelled to pass on the heightened expenses to downstream industries, thereby affecting various sectors and manufacturers within the handling and lifting domain. These combined factors exert a negative influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the e-commerce segment will be significant during the forecast period. E-commerce enterprises are placing greater emphasis on attaining high order fulfilment rates with minimal errors and optimal efficiency through the integration of automated processes into their operational frameworks. This trend is driving the heightened adoption of handling and lifting equipment within the industry. The global e-commerce sector is experiencing substantial expansion driven by the rising preference for online shopping. Projections indicate that the growth rate of the e-commerce domain will surpass that of the traditional retail sector throughout the forecast period. These dynamics collectively contribute to the notable expansion of the material handling equipment market, particularly within the e-commerce segment during the forecast period.

Handling And Lifting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Crane and Equipment Corp., Cargotec Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Haulotte Group, Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., KITO Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

