Handling Crunch Time in a Business With Tips From Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies tend to operate in cycles of lulls and business. Times when there's more going on than not, can seem hard to handle. Keeping a level head about the issue is the best way to weather that storm. Brandon Frere, CEO of several businesses and all around successful entrepreneur, has some advice to manage that.

Javier Sanchez Mingorance/Bigstock.com

When crunch time hits for a project, it may seem tempting to step in and start taking complete control of the situation as an owner. But if a company's owner works remotely, it may not be possible to be present in person. If a business owner is local, there might still be the feeling of needing to be in control of the entire situation. Employees were hired for a reason though, and it is important to let them do their jobs. If an employee, team, or department has a previous record of needing direct guidance, it might better suit to re-evaluate them before starting a new project and fix the problem by whatever means may be necessary. "When deadlines start crouching in, people can begin to panic a little. They might try to rush work and cut corners. It's important to remember, for everyone in the business, that making sure things are done properly is important for the business' longevity," says Frere.

Not panicking when things get difficult is an important skill to have. Having proper preparations taken care of before-hand can be used to mentally reassure oneself that things will go fine. Having a rough schedule to follow can be a useful guide. Specifically for employees, it can mean having them work overtime, if necessary, if it might help stick closer to the schedule. The real trick to properly handling crunch time, however, is flexibility. Things are going to change at the last minute, and new plans will have to be made. "Going forward is the hardest and easiest decision to make. It may not always be clear what that means for every event, but keeping an eye on the goal and heading towards it can be a helpful guide. Plans on how to get there may have to be completely redone, but coming up with a new plan that better suits the situation is part of going forward. It's easy to say, and can be hard to do, but the important part is to keep in mind what is best for the business," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

confidence-in-a-business.jpg

Confidence In A Business

Javier Sanchez Mingorance/Bigstock.com

image2.jpg

Related Links

Frere Enterprises

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handling-crunch-time-in-a-business-with-tips-from-brandon-frere-300661876.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises