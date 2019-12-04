HandMoto's New Educational Learning Tool Now Featured in 'Made in Oregon' Store Chain

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail chain store 'Made in Oregon' will be featuring a new eco-friendly, non-electronic, no batteries required, learning tool called the HandMoto. The HandMoto was created and manufactured by a Portland based team of educational professors, teachers, and business leaders. The company states that by integrating more 'moto-time' into a child's developmental years, parents are protecting their children from the negative effects of continual usage of electronics.

All HandMoto packages include one board, four dry erase pens, one eraser, and ten templates. All are Made in the USA. HandMoto owners receive an 10 additional templates licenses for free sent to them every month for three months, to print at home. Board owners can also subscribe to receive further lessons, games, images, etc., by contacting the staff at info@handmoto.com. Image shows how easily backgrounds can be instantly changed and fully protected against spills, and other damaging scenarios.

The HandMoto provides a way to practice writing skills and learn with no waste of paper, making the HandMoto a truly green and sustainable product. The company presently has four product lines: Math, Spelling, Coloring, and Puzzles/Games.

Moto Sign and Media (M-SAM) will soon be offering their newest product, the 'Life Skills Assessment Series' or LSAS. M-SAM's team believes the LSAS will be disruptive to the educational K-12 system, where children are now more than often discouraged over their academic weaknesses, rather than encouraged by their strengths and talents.

The company's LSAS will systematically build on key milestones while providing highly engaging activities for children. HandMoto provides age appropriate content to build on the following domains: Cognitive, Language, Physical and Social/Emotional.

M-SAM's unique system builds on children's natural curiosity to explore their world while systematically developing the whole child by focusing on key domains essential for optimizing each child's potential. Unlike most of the other educational products on the market, M-SAM positions children as creators in their learning environment, rather than simply users of content. HandMoto is highly engaging for children.

The company utilizes the latest research in neuroscience to create activities which develop and enhance connections in a child's brain. Children are not passive consumers as is so often the case with digital technology, but children actively participate while building on critical development processes for success. Children can easily use the HandMoto and work through each activity without help from a parent.

M-SAM is also interested in anyone wishing to join the team with new ideas for curriculum. Teachers, professors, coaches, or any proven leaders in their relative fields of expertise are encouraged to contact M-SAM. The media division of the company is seeking content creators of short and focused materials that can be delivered in stages as the student's skill level increases. M-SAM is proud to be a new educational learning product now offered at most 'Made in Oregon' stores.

The company says there are twelve basic benefits M-SAM brings to the market.

#1 Sustainable/Planet Friendly: Saves trees by never wasting paper. No electricity or batteries needed.

#2 No Harmful Effects: No damaging light rays on eyes, radiation or cell waves emitted.

#3 Provides an alternative learning and playing platform other than computers. Less information overload and screen addiction. Makes Learning Fun!

#4 Helps Kids Focus: Provides simple attention span development.

#5 Improves Handwriting, Drawing, and Hand Motor Skills.

#6 Helps Memory and Memorization: Guided repetition and improved memorization.

#7 Useful for Every Age Group: Instant Interchangeable backgrounds. Standard paper size. Any languages or cultural materials can be inserted.

#8 A Protective Product: Protects any printed materials or photos within the boards for continual usage or display for generations of enjoyment.

#9 Multi-Page Storage: Up to 25 sheets can be stored.

#10 Provides a Flat Reading Surface: Hands Free Reading. Flat print for easier reading.

#11 Holder for E-books: Safety for all printed materials. Excellent display frame for home printing.

#12 For Kids and Adults: Can be hung on wall. Perfect for kitchen recipes, custom printed reminders, check lists, shopping lists, memorization, or daily to-do lists. Excellent for memory-care exercises.

Media Contact:

Debbie McGeorge

230361@email4pr.com

541-572-5949

SOURCE Moto Sign and Media (M-SAM)

