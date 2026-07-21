HANDOFF LAUNCHES H1: THE FIRST AI MODEL FOR AUTONOMOUS BLUEPRINT TAKEOFFS

Benchmark results show Handoff H1 outperforms every major AI model by 30+ points and matches or beats experienced estimators on residential blueprints. Available via API and on the Handoff platform today.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For as long as anyone can remember, takeoffs meant colored pencils, rulers, and hours hunched over blueprints. Then came computers, replacing pencils with a mouse.

Handoff's answer isn't a better pencil or a mouse.

Handoff H1: The First AI Model for Autonomous Blueprint Takeoffs Speed Speed Benchmark blueprint sets and ground truth are available upon research request.

Today, Handoff launches H1 — an AI System that reads blueprints and produces a complete material takeoff, end to end. Upload a file. Come back to a finished takeoff.

"Construction estimating is one of the hardest technical problems in the built environment. It requires seeing blueprints the way a master estimator does, knowing the conventions that never get written down, and getting the quantities right across every trade. Handoff-H1 is the first system that genuinely earns its results on this task. It's what purpose-built AI looks like when it meets a real domain problem head-on."

— Dmitry Alexin, CEO & Founder, Handoff

What this means for the future of construction

A single miscalculation can snowball into hundreds of thousands of dollars of overruns on a modest residential project. The problem: takeoffs demand three things at once: reading drawings at different scales, connecting floor-plan dimensions to trade specs, and knowing construction conventions that never appear in the blueprints. General-purpose AI gets this wrong. Give current tools the same plans three times, and they'll return answers 50-70% different and totally wrong. Handoff-H1 changes that.

H1 deploys specialized agents to inspect each trade, all trained to see and interpret construction drawings the way an experienced estimator does. On the Construction Blueprint Takeoff Benchmark, using 15 residential blueprint sets scored against expert-validated quantities, H1 scored 81.6%. Eight major AI models clustered around 55%. The gap between H1 and the next best AI model is larger than the spread among all eight combined. Even a human estimator with access to takeoff tools fell short despite having a full week's worth of time (vs. H1 at only 2 hours). The benchmark is publicly available; blueprint sets and ground truth are available upon research request.

Time back for the people who build

A manual takeoff on a typical residential project takes an experienced estimator 8 to 20 hours, combing through dozens of sheets, tallying materials trade by trade, and double-checking numbers before anything gets quoted. H1 does the same work in a fraction of the time, running automatically when a blueprint PDF is uploaded. For contractors bidding multiple jobs a week, that's the difference between winning more work and burning out on paperwork.

"Nobody starts a construction business to do takeoffs. You start one to build real buildings. H1 gives those hours back."

— Dmitry Alexin

One of Handoff's customers gets to his shop at 4:30 in the morning to finish his takeoffs before the crew shows up. With H1, that's hours he gets back every week - time to be with his family, enjoy more of what life has to offer, or run his business instead of his calculator.

Availability

H1 is available now to all Scale Plan subscribers and API customers. Supplier teams can integrate H1's takeoff capabilities directly into existing workflows. The TakeoffBench-V1 evaluation harness is publicly available through the OpenHarbor framework; blueprint sets and ground truth are available upon research request.

About Handoff

Handoff AI is built for growing construction businesses, helping remodelers and home builders turn blueprints, notes, photos, and conversations into accurate estimates, project documentation, invoices, and client communication - all from one AI teammate trained on real-world context. Ranked #1 in estimating software on G2, Handoff serves tens of thousands of contractors across the United States. Learn more at handoff.ai.

SOURCE Handoff AI