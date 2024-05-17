HANDS-FREE FOOTWEAR INNOVATOR KIZIK DEBUTS TWO NEW RETAIL LOCATIONS

The Leader in Hands-Free Footwear Plans New Store Openings in Mall of America and King of Prussia as Part of the Brand's Ambitious Retail Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader in hands-free shoe innovation, Kizik , will open its second U.S. store at Mall of America on May 17th, with an opening at the King of Prussia a Simon Center, to follow on June 14th as part of the brand's new brick-and-mortar retail expansion strategy.

Kizik's one-of-a-kind experiential retail concept comes to life in Mall of America, the largest mall in the U.S. and a shopping hub for locals and international travelers alike. Located in the Mall's West Market, the store invites shoppers to experience first-hand the undeniable difference of Kizik's proprietary technologies that spark the freedom to move with uninterrupted momentum.

Following Mall of America, Kizik is set to debut in King of Prussia, doubling down on the brand's aggressive phase of retail expansion with doors opening on June 14th, carrying the experiential design concept to the Pennsylvania market. As the brand aims to target iconic, high-traffic shopping destinations, the King of Prussia opening marks the first permanent East Coast footprint for Kizik shoppers to experience the brand's magic at a physical location, rather than what used to be only online.

Kizik is leading a new footwear movement through their innovative lifestyle shoes for every aesthetic and every individual, spanning from functional everyday sneakers to more fashion-forward, still frictionless silhouettes. The brand's growing collection of hands-free footwear leverages more than 200 pending and granted patents, enabling consumers to go, do, see and explore unencumbered by their shoes. Kizik is poised for continued fast-paced growth into new distribution channels, including additional company-owned retail stores, U.S. wholesale, and international markets.

"Mall of America and King of Prussia are iconic shopping destinations," says Kizik CEO Monte Deere. "When we observed the incredible consumer reception of our first store in Fashion Place Mall last year, we knew it was important to us to open more physical retail locations as part of our long-term growth strategy. We are excited to provide additional points of entry in Mall of America and King of Prussia for new adopters to experience the magic of Kizik. The feeling people have when they first try on our shoes is not something that can be replicated online."

In a long-term collaboration between Kizik and architecture and design firm MG2, the new stores in Mall of America and King of Prussia bring to life a high-sensory fit experience, alongside a physical manifestation of the brand. Designed with an in-store try-on area, shoppers can step into their first pair of Kiziks and experience the magic of their hands-free innovations. The 1,645 sq. ft. space in Mall of America will offer an elevated shopping experience while the slightly larger 1,812 sq. ft. King of Prussia location will leverage the enticing all-glass entry point as a visually compelling draw into the try-on space.

The stores will offer Kizik's full assortment of men's, women's, and kids' shoes in all sizes, as well as new styles launching throughout the year. Kizik-branded apparel, their shoe care kits and no-slip socks will also be available to purchase on site.

Beginning on Friday, Kizik's store in Mall of America will be open during standard mall hours: 10am-9pm Monday through Saturday and 11am-7pm on Sunday, while King of Prussia will be open 10am-8pm Monday through Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday & Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sunday when the store opens in June.

About Kizik

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 200 pending and granted patents. Powered by relentless innovation from parent company HandsFree Labs , Kizik is a catalyst that opens a big, bold, frictionless world that gives its customers freedom to go, do, see and explore; to find magic in motion. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

