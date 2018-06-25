Hands-on Labs to Host Webinar on Teaching Science Lab Classes Online

DENVER, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hands-On Labs, the leading provider of online science learning, will host an upcoming webinar entitled "Teach Science Lab Courses Online: A Real-World Case Study of Ocean County College," featuring Professor Marc LaBella as guest presenter. The webinar will be presented on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 10 a.m. PST and again on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. PST. Registration can be completed on the Hands-On Labs website.

Professor LaBella, a longtime member of Hands-On Labs' advisory board, will discuss best practices acquired and results achieved throughout his decade of real-world experience with Hands-On Labs' (HOL) online science learning platform HOLcloud.

Professor LaBella has taught at the college level for 34 years in the capacity of both a professor and an administrator and is now an eLearning Lecturer II as well as a full-time tenured associate professor at Ocean County College. He has graduate training in biology, educational psychology and statistics, and has taught courses at both the undergraduate and graduate levels (face-to-face and online). His biological specialty is microbial ecology, specifically genetically modified bacteria that break down toxic substances (biodegradation). He has taught both in classrooms and online in General Biology I, General Biology II, Anatomy and Physiology I & II, Pathophysiology (undergraduate and graduate level), Statistics & Experimental Design (undergraduate and graduate level) and Ecology.

"I'm looking forward to presenting the various tools and functions included in HOLcloud. We'll look at how well the cloud platform works with HOL's lab-grade student science kits. We'll also discuss some of the positive results we've seen at OCC regarding improved student performance and decreased instructor workload," states Professor LaBella.

This informative 60-minute webinar will discuss:

How effective interactive online courses can increase student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

How to integrate OER tools into the platform to offer students a complete learning experience.

How instructors can teach lab science courses online with curriculum, experiments and automatic reports already loaded into the existing LMS.

The ease and efficiency of managing all science lab courses online from one location.

How ADA-compliance is built into each class to ensure every student has the same experience.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit www.HOLscience.com/webinars/. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at www.HOLscience.com.

About Hands-On Labs

Hands-On Labs (HOLscience.com), the pioneer and leading provider of online science learning, is changing the way education is created, delivered and consumed around the world regardless of location, time zone or device. HOL's internet-based learning platform HOLcloud™ in conjunction with laboratory-quality LabPaq™ science kits delivered directly to students provide modern science pedagogy and interactive lab experiments that mirror the classroom lab experience.

