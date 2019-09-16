PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This course is designed for general and pediatric dentists wanting to learn and implement comprehensive and airway-friendly orthodontics in an efficient manner into their practice.

General and pediatric dentists have an unlimited and untapped pool of orthodontic candidates. Many dentists who have embraced this educational philosophy have produced six-figure revenue in just three months and reduced lab fees by 50%.

StraightSmile Solutions

Understanding the 3 Pillars of Success in GP Orthodontics:

1. Case Selection: Learn to identify the "low hanging fruit" cases and refer the challenging ones out. Create an additional six-figure revenue stream for the practice all without marketing - just by screening existing patients. Aligning teeth also sets restorative and implant cases up for long-term success.

2. Low Lab Fees: Struggling with high lab fees? Talk about the evolution of orthodontics over the last generation in a GP practice and great tips and tricks for keeping lab fees as low as possible by using alternative/generic aligners, indirect bonding (IDB), or functional appliances for the right case.

3. Compliance and Minimizing Chair Time: This is often the most overlooked component of orthodontic success but the most critical for not only efficient outcomes but also, ultimately, for a successful patient experience. Technology and tips to minimize chair time and maximize outcomes and patient satisfaction will be discussed at the course.

Please visit www.straightsmilesoutions.com/media or email info@straightsmilesolutions.com to sign-up or learn more. Course limited to 30 providers.

Hands-on Orthodontics Training Event for General and Pediatric Dentists - Phoenix, November 14-16

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3_cS7Upl4Q

