HandsFree Health, a Voice-Enabled Healthcare Technology Platform, Joins The Microsoft For Startups Program

Microsoft for Startups is a global program that helps startups scale. As a member of the program, HandsFree Health will gain access to Microsoft's technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem. Microsoft and HandsFree Health worked together during the 2019 BUILD conference where HandsFree Health demonstrated the ability to integrate Azure Custom Vision with its HIPAA compliant platform to make prescription entry as easy as taking a picture.

In collaboration with Microsoft, HandsFree Health will further develop their remote patient monitoring capabilities, advance their HIPAA compliant AI driven health content, and work towards integration with electronic medical records (EMR's).

"It is an honor to have been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "We often refer to the home as the 'front door' of healthcare, and this partnership will allow us to advance our platform to further enhance the patient experience in the home."

HandsFree Health's HIPAA compliant platform leverages Microsoft technologies to provide a completely integrated approach to healthcare. The voice-enabled platform provides patients, members, and residents with access to information about their healthcare, call their doctor, receive health answers, upload reading from hundreds of connected medical devices and control their home environment using just their voice.

"HandsFree Health's unique approach to in-home healthcare represents the type of company we want to align with as part of our startup program," said Sally Frank, WW Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. "Their use of AI and voice technology on a HIPAA compliant platform has the potential to provide more efficient care and reduce re-admission rates, we look forward to playing a role in their continued success."



