HandsFree Health Adds To Technology Patent Portfolio

"Our new patent-pending technology provides layers of security for WellBe smart speaker users to ensure that their interactions with the voice technology device will be unique to them," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "This new patent uses a series of security components to not only identify household members, but also provide them with a unique and personalized voice technology experience based on their own health and wellness preferences."

This new patent filed covers a variety of technology features in the HandsFree Health WellBe device that allow each family member to have a secure experience. The individualized support includes personalized care, appointment and medication reminders, and different colored lights for each family member who is interacting with the WellBe smart speaker. This latest patent builds on the HandsFree Health patent portfolio which also includes patent-pending technology which allows remote setup of the HandsFree Health platform from anywhere in the U.S.

HandsFree Health's HIPAA-compliant, proprietary product offerings for the healthcare market include a voice assistant, mobile applications, and wearable devices. The devices will be sold on the HandsFree Health website as well as major retailers later this month.

HandsFree Health was recently featured at VOICE Global Summit, a worldwide conference highlighting leaders in voice technology. HandsFree Health's Co-Founder was also named a PM360 ELITE winner (Exceptional-Leaders-Innovators-Transformers-Entrepreneurs), as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health's Co-Founder with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.

