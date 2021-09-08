HandsFree Health Adds Ultralight 4G Pendant To Its Personal Emergency Response (PERS) Product Line

"The demand for our 4G WellBe Medical Alert products has grown dramatically," said Mike Cardillo, CEO, HandsFree Health. "To meet this market demand, we created a 4G mobile pendant that combines the latest technology in an incredibly small and stylish pendant."

The WellBe Pendant allows caregivers and family members to locate a loved one from the WellBe Virtual Assistant app.

The ultra-low profile case packs advanced technology into the smallest 4G pendant on the market, measuring less than 2" in width. The WellBe Pendant is an attractive water resistant IPX7 case that can go anywhere.

WellBe Pendant Features Include:

Fall detection

GPS location

4G LTE cellular connection

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

2-way talk and push button access to emergency response

"We pride ourselves on offering health technology devices that are state of the art," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "We design our devices so that our customers enjoy wearing them daily. The WellBe Pendant checks all the boxes- it looks great, is small, discreet, lightweight, and connects you with our industry leading monitoring center."

The WellBe Pendant will be available Q4 2021 on the HandsFree Health shop page at shop.handsfreehealth.com.

Commercial 3G Sunset Support

HandsFree Health is currently expanding its network of PERS dealers offering wholesaler pricing and assistance with converting current 3G customers to a new 4G LTE HandsFree Health device. HandsFree Health has stock of its market-leading 4G enabled devices including the WellBe Smartwatch and WellBe Smart Speaker, which are ranked #1 by PC Magazine. For information about becoming a HandsFree Health PERS dealer contact [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com , Amazon.com , eBay.com , Sears.com , Kmart.com , Alibaba.com , DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com .

