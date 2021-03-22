HandsFree Health And iHeartRadio Team Up To Provide Free Entertainment To WellBe Medical Alert PLUS Customers

iHeartRadio's massive lineup of stations include all genres of music, sports talk, news, and entertainment. HandsFree Health customers can listen to top on-air talent including Ryan Seacrest, Delilah, Steve Harvey, Elvis Duran, Mario Lopez and many more.

"Our goal is to be everywhere our listeners are, on the products and services they use most," said Jessica Jerrick, EVP of Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. "The WellBe Medical Alert PLUS System provides such an important service for seniors and we are excited to bring some of the best audio and entertainment content to its users."

iHeartRadio joins the expanding list of information, news and entertainment partners available through HandsFree Health including NPR News®, Accuweather®, Spotify® Premium, and AudiobookStore.com®.

HandsFree Health devices currently offering iHeartRadio include the WellBe Virtual Health Assistant Smart Speaker and WellBe Medical Alert PLUS System.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully in-tegrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

