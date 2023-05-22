HANDSFREE HEALTH ANNOUNCES PERSONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SPEAKER

News provided by

HandsFree Health

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

WAYNE, Pa., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe® – a secure, HIPAA-compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform – announced today, the addition of a Personal Emergency Response Speaker to their product offering. HandsFree Health provides state-of-the-art, secure, HIPAA-compliant medical alert devices via smartwatch, pendant – and now – speaker. Each device is independent and available for individual purchase.

Continue Reading
Our PERS speaker reflects HandsFree Health's commitment to providing leading technology for caregivers and older adults.
Our PERS speaker reflects HandsFree Health's commitment to providing leading technology for caregivers and older adults.

"HandsFree Health is focused on helping aging Americans reinvent the way healthcare is managed," said Mike Cardillo, CEO of HandsFree Health. "Four out of five Americans over 65 want their care managed within their homes. HandsFree Health provides more accessible and efficient products for home healthcare," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "Our PERS speaker reflects HandsFree Health's commitment to providing leading technology for caregivers and older adults, to make managing their health and safety easier by utilizing WellBe's digital voice platform and compatible medical alert devices."

HandsFree Health is a premier medical and home healthcare SaaS (software as a service), offering an innovative way for seniors and caregivers to manage medications, receive health answers, and track medical device readings – all through their HIPAA-compliant, secure, 4G LTE enabled mobile PERS (personal emergency response system) smartwatch, pendant and speaker.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health offers a suite of SaaS for health and PERS needs for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully-integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. WellBe is a secure, voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA-compliant platform.

Media contact: [email protected] 
Sales contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Also from this source

HANDSFREE HEALTH ADDS WELLBE CHAT AI CONVERSATIONAL FEATURE TO ITS PRODUCT OFFERING

HANDSFREE HEALTH™ ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH AAA HEALTHCONNECT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.