HandsFree Health Creates The First Emergency Alert Smartwatch With Voice Technology By Integrating WellBe Health Assistant Into Its Personal Emergency Response Device (PERS)

"We always knew we wanted to make WellBe accessible in more locations than just the home," said Mike Cardillo, CEO, HandsFree Health. "We believe that adding a virtual health assistant like WellBe to smartwatches will completely transform what customers expect in mobile PERS technology."

Enabled by HandsFree Health's on-device microphone, WellBe is available at the press of a button. WellBe can answer health questions from one of the world's largest health databases, record your blood pressure, help you find a local pharmacy or remind you to take your medications. WellBe also helps with everyday tasks like locating a restaurant, checking the local weather, reading the news, and controlling your smart home and health devices with just your voice.

"Today's seniors are more active than ever but still desire the protection and security of a monitored emergency service that is also stylish for everyday use," said Dan Messina, President, HandsFree Health. "WellBe smartwatch now offers a solution for those active lifestyles with the added convenience of our award-winning WellBe virtual health assistant."

HandsFree Health utilizes Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for customers who already own a WellBe Emergency Alert Smartwatch to receive automatic updates including the voice-enabled virtual health assistant function. The secure, HIPAA compliant, HandsFree Health, WellBe platform is also cloud-based which means that interactions users have with WellBe on-the-go, such as recording a glucose reading or setting a reminder, are also available on other WellBe enabled devices like the WellBe smart speaker or mobile app. HandsFree Health plans to roll out this new functionality early 2nd Quarter 2021 to all new and existing customers; followed by advancements in medication and appointment notifications.

WellBe Emergency Alert Smartwatch is available on the HandsFree Health website or Amazon for $79.95 with a monthly monitoring charge of $ 34.95.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com. Learn more at handsfreehealth.com. Follow us @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn.

