Handsfree Health Disrupts The Medical Alert Marketplace With Its AI-Powered Medical Alert Plus

"We believe if you are paying a monthly fee you should be able to use our services every day, not just during an emergency," said Dan Messina, President,HandsFree Health. "We went beyond reactive emergency

features to provide a complete solution that truly allows seniors to age in place safely."

WellBe Medical Alert PLUS disrupts the medial alert industry with additional benefits not offered in traditional emergency response devices. It includes 24/7 monitoring at-home and on-the-go, as well as integrated health

features like medication reminders and the ability to track blood pressure, glucose and weight. The system will integrate with smart home devices to allow users to control key aspects of their home right from their WellBe speaker, such as plugs, lightbulbs, and small appliances. Both the smart speaker and smartwatch will receive OTA (over-the-air) updates, to include new integrations and features HandsFree Health has planned in 2021 and beyond.

"We set a price point that was competitive and offers more features and functionality than existing devices in the market, so that our WellBe Medical Alert PLUS solution is accessible to those who need it while also providing the best value," said Mike Cardillo, CEO of HandsFree Health.

Additional Features Include:

An extensive list of health benefits ranging from health answers to medication reminders, medical appointment reminders and pricing estimates.

Award-winning mobile app includes the ability for caregivers to remotely mange a loved one health and stay informed with text notifications when attention is required.

Medical Alert PLUS also provides hands-free calling, news reports, audiobooks, sports scores, plays music and even provides pet health answers -- features that help combat loneliness and isolation among seniors.

WellBe Emergency Alert PLUS System is available on the HandsFree Health website for $99.95 for both the smartwatch and speaker with a monthly monitoring charge of $ 44.95.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com. Follow us @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn.

