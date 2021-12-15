HANDSFREE HEALTH HONORED BY LEADING HEALTHCARE MAGAZINE AS A 2021 MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT

The WellBe Pendant integrates with HandsFree Health's suite of voice technology products that help consumers engage with healthcare at home and on-the-go. Featuring 4G LTE connectivity, GPS location services and running on the award winning HandsFree Health platform, the WellBe Pendant provides users 24/7 access to emergency response as well as health and wellness features designed to promote independence and healthier living.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top innovative healthcare products of 2021," said Mike Cardillo, CEO, HandsFree Health. "Our platform and devices not only provide life saving access to emergency response but also vital health features like medication reminders, caregiver notifications, and prescription refill alerts."

The HandsFree Health platform centers around the voice-enabled Virtual Health Assistant, WellBe, which offers health, wellness and entertainment at-home or on-the-go. WellBe can answer health questions, provide medication reminders, alert users when it's time to refill a prescription, track blood pressure, glucose, pulse oximeter and other readings, integrate with smart home devices and more. Built around privacy and HIPAA compliance, the HandsFree Health platform features unique patent pending technology designed to keep users personal information safe.

"Our voice technology platform was built with privacy and consumer trust in mind," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "HandsFree Health's products help keep important healthcare information secure both at home and on the go."

The HandsFree Health business platform also launched new offerings for employers and health plans this year including the voice-enabled HFH Go digital health tool. HFH Go is a mobile application which supports employee and health plan member engagement with health database access, compliance tools, caregiver support, and integration with over 400+ smart medical devices. This offering is available for only pennies per member per month price, with no upfront costs, and can easily be integrated with an employer's or payers benefit plan at any time.

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com , Amazon.com , eBay.com , RiteAid.com , DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com .

