Handsfree Health Honored For Innovation In Health Technology

The HandsFree Health WellBe Virtual Assistant app is part of an innovative suite of voice technology products that help consumers engage with healthcare at home and on-the-go. The consumer offering also includes the WellBe Virtual Assistant , which offers health, wellness and entertainment support at home, and the WellBe® Emergency Alert Smartwatch, which offers wellness support with emergency services help in or out of the home. The patented technology enables remote setup of the voice technology system by caregivers.

Both the WellBe device and WellBe Emergency Alert Smartwatch are available at the lowest prices of the year with free shipping through December 25th with promo codes available at https://shop.handsfreehealth.com.

"Our voice technology platform addresses health and wellness issues including access to health and medical support and isolation which are now more prevalent than ever during COVID," said Mike Cardillo, CEO, HandsFree Health. "We support individuals, especially seniors, make health a priority at home, making it easy to adhere to patient treatment plans, and remember appointments."

The HandsFree Health business platform also launched new offerings for employers and health plans this year including the WellBe Virtual Assistant and HandsFree Health Go App, which both support employee and plan member engagement with healthcare and benefits information, whenever access is needed. HFH Go extends the HandsFree Health business platform beyond the WellBe voice technology assistant for the home, with an additional mobile offering that adds greater flexibility and touchpoints to engage employees and health plan members digitally. This offering is available at a competitive price per individual, making this an easy benefit to implement in the first quarter of 2021.

"WellBe smart speaker and HFH Go mobile application for businesses provide easy-to-use voice technology for employees and plan members to use at home," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "We are supporting employers and health plans to help reduce medical costs and improve quality of care all while staying connected with their employees and plan members."

HandsFree Health was featured at Philadelphia's B. PHL Innovation Fest this year for a fireside chat focused on disrupting the healthcare industry and solving industry challenges. The company also participated in this year's VOICE Global Summit, a worldwide conference highlighting leaders in voice technology. The replay can be viewed by clicking on Dan Messina here.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com. Follow us @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn.

