HandsFree Health Introduces Holiday Discounts For WellBe Voice Assistant and WellBe Watch

The promo code provides discounts on HandsFree Health devices through major e-commerce sites including Amazon , Ebay , Sears , Kmart , and Newegg . The promo code also works when shopping on HandsFree Health 's e-commerce site. HandsFree Health's consumer electronics are currently featured in 2020 holiday gift guides which highlight the company's innovative approach to healthy living at home.

Healthy Gifts For The Holidays

"This pandemic has highlighted the importance of prioritizing our health and wellness as we head into the winter season," said Kelly Johnston, Chief Operating Officer, HandsFree Health. "Our smart speaker and smartwatch provide health and emergency support that family and friends can utilize safely in their homes this holiday season, while also enjoying the entertainment features they expect from a voice assistant."

Expanding Online Retail Presence to Sears, Kmart and Alibaba

HandsFree Health consumer electronic devices are available on additional e-commerce sites Sears and Kmart this holiday season and ready to ship anywhere in the U.S. Small businesses or consumers can also place large orders for gift giving to employees on Alibaba,com, the leading global sourcing e-commerce platform.

WellBe utilizes voice technology to help individuals with everyday health and wellness with features including:

Easy-to-use technology to facilitate healthy living with simple voice commands

Accurate answers to health questions, curated by health care professionals

Personalized health alerts medication and appointment reminders

Blood pressure, glucose and weight tracking

Alerts for timely and seasonal health events including flu shots

HIPAA compliant to help ensure privacy and security of health information

Family friendly colored lights for individual health alerts

Caregiver notifications

Entertainment including music from iHeartRadio, news reports from NPR, weather forecasts from Accuweather and audiobooks

WellBe Emergency Alert Smartwatch extends the platform outside of the home with emergency alert support, a heart rate monitor and pedometer.

HandsFree Health also provides its award-winning voice technology platform including the WellBe smart speaker, WellBe Go app, and WellBe Emergency Alert Smartwatch directly to health plans and employers. For our business solutions click here.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



