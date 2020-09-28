HandsFree Health Launches New Integrated Medical Alert Health System For Consumers

WellBe Emergency Alert Smartwatch expands on the HandsFree Health voice technology platform with a sleek smartwatch that provides the comfort of emergency support directly through the watch or through the WellBe voice assistant device. The smartwatch can be used all day long as a heart rate monitor and pedometer and along with WellBe Smart Speaker, the HandsFree Health platform offers medication reminders, appointment reminders, and can record blood pressure, glucose and weight.

"Your medical alert system should be much more than just emergency care help," said Mike Cardillo, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "HandsFree Health combines professional emergency monitoring with preventive health features like medication reminders, health answers and entertainment features including iHeartRadio music, news reports from NPR, and weather forecasts from Accuweather."

WellBe Emergency Alert smartwatch features includei:

24/7/365 Professional Emergency Monitoring

4G enabled cellular service

GPS- pinpoint location

Built-in lithium battery

Water resistant

Heart Rate Monitor & Pedometer

Remote Registration

Two-way communication

HandsFree Health was featured at this month's B. PHL Innovation Fest for a fireside chat focused on disrupting the healthcare industry and solving industry challenges. The company also participated in this year's VOICE Global Summit, a worldwide conference highlighting leaders in voice technology. The replay can be viewed by clicking on Dan Messina here. HandsFree Health's Co-Founder was also named a PM360 ELITE winner (Exceptional-Leaders-Innovators-Transformers-Entrepreneurs), as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health's Co-Founder with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com and Newegg.com.

