HandsFree Health Leads Fireside Chat At B.PHL Innovation Festival

HandsFree Health Co-Founder Dan Messina will be joined by Gene Huang, CEO of CapZone Healthcare, a venture focused on curating healthcare investment opportunities in low income Opportunity Zones and advising OZ investors. Their discussion will focus on disrupting the healthcare industry and solving industry challenges.

"Shifts in healthcare and other industries during the pandemic offer opportunities for individuals and companies to create new platforms, products and services to meet consumer needs," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "We will discuss enhancing the consumer healthcare experience and innovative technologies that are helping solve industry challenges."

The conference will host virtual, live sessions starting September 15, 2020. Registration for the conference is available here and is free to attend. After registering for the conference, add the HandsFree Health session to your "interests" by selecting the star next to the session in the agenda.

B. PHL Innovation Fest

Topic: Disrupting the Disrupted: Innovating to Solve Healthcare Industry Challenges

Session Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 5:00pm-6:00pm Eastern Time

HandsFree Health was also featured at this year's VOICE Global Summit, a worldwide conference highlighting leaders in voice technology. HandsFree Health's Co-Founder was also named a PM360 ELITE winner (Exceptional-Leaders-Innovators-Transformers-Entrepreneurs), as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health's Co-Founder with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

To learn more about HandsFree Health™ consumer solutions click here. For our business solutions click here.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Related Links

www.handsfreehealth.com

